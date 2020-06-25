News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Young Gunners grab the goals as Arsenal punish Alex McCarthy errors

Young Gunners grab the goals as Arsenal punish Alex McCarthy errors
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 08:10 PM

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy endured a night to forget as Arsenal returned to winning ways with victory over 10-man Saints.

The Gunners had lost their previous two games since the return of the Premier League but a goal apiece for Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock earned Mikel Arteta’s side a 2-0 victory at St Mary’s.

McCarthy gifted Nketiah the ball for the opener and, after Jack Stephens was dismissed for a late foul on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he failed to hold an Alexandre Lacazette strike as Willock gobbled up the chance.

Joe Willock runs away to celebrate scoring (Andrew Matthews/NMC Pool/PA)
Joe Willock runs away to celebrate scoring (Andrew Matthews/NMC Pool/PA)

Having lost at Manchester City and Brighton since the resumption of the season, the three points were enough to take Arsenal back into the top-half.

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi surprisingly escaped Football Association punishment having grabbed Brighton match-winner Neal Maupay by the throat at full-time of their last contest – but he was not included in Arteta’s 20-man squad here as the Spanish coach picked up his first Premier League away win as manager.

After an even start, there appeared to be no danger for the hosts as Jan Bednarek rolled a pass back to goalkeeper McCarthy – but Nketiah showed the type of desire called for by his manager by chasing it down.

His tenacity paid dividends as McCarthy hit his clearance straight at the striker, who was left to roll the ball into an empty net.

The rest of the first half played out without much incident, although Nketiah came close to stealing the ball from McCarthy again, the England international this time relieved to hear the referee’s whistle deem he had been fouled.

Southampton looked sharper after the interval as Ralph Hasenhuttl introduced Kyle Walker-Peters and Shane Long from the bench.

Skipper James Ward-Prowse bent well over the bar from a position where he would usually be expected to do much better.

Arsenal would come close to doubling their lead soon after as Emiliano Martinez’s kick found Aubameyang, whose close-control allowed him to cross low, with Bednarek diverting the ball inches wide of his own goal.

Jack Stephens walks off after being shown a red card (Andrew Matthews/NMC Pool/PA)
Jack Stephens walks off after being shown a red card (Andrew Matthews/NMC Pool/PA)

The visitors were operating on the break more regularly and Hector Bellerin saw a fizzing effort blocked after the ball had fallen kindly to him inside the box.

In an increasingly end-to-end contest Danny Ings flashed a half-chance well wide with Stuart Armstrong also unable to test Martinez with a curling effort over the bar.

Martinez was finally called into meaningful action with 12 minutes remaining as he got down low to push away Long’s shot.

But Southampton’s push for an equaliser was hit as Stephens was shown a red card for bringing down Aubameyang as the Arsenal skipper ran through on goal.

The result was secured from the resulting free-kick, substitute Lacazette hitting the wall before his follow up was fumbled by McCarthy and allowed Willock to tuck away his maiden Premier League goal.

More on this topic

Jay Rodriguez nets 50th Burnley goal to see off WatfordJay Rodriguez nets 50th Burnley goal to see off Watford

Australia and New Zealand to co-host 2023 Women’s World CupAustralia and New Zealand to co-host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Ireland keepers Kieran O’Hara and Rob Elliot let go by Man United and NewcastleIreland keepers Kieran O’Hara and Rob Elliot let go by Man United and Newcastle

Trent Alexander-Arnold hails ‘statement’ performance as Liverpool close on titleTrent Alexander-Arnold hails ‘statement’ performance as Liverpool close on title


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ArsenalPremier LeagueSouthamptonSouthampton vs ArsenalSt. Mary's StadiumTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Klopp not preparing a celebration ahead of City’s clash with ChelseaKlopp not preparing a celebration ahead of City’s clash with Chelsea

Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness Dalo's Hurling Show: Daithí Regan on big days, learning from mistakes and finding happiness

Kane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo LlorisKane is able to fire Tottenham into Champions League, insists Hugo Lloris

Pep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absencePep Guardiola calls on Manchester City to overcome Sergio Aguero absence


Lifestyle

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

The launch of Ireland’s National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021 showed the State's commitment to improving the lives of LGBTI+ people in Ireland.“A step on our journey towards accepting everyone”

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: Kerrymen would give you the eye even if you had a moustache

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »