News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone': Liverpool CEO pays tribute to Sean Cox after title win

By Steve Neville
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 01:24 PM

Liverpool's CEO has paid tribute to Irish fan Sean Cox after Reds secured their first title in 30 years.

Chelsea beat Man City 2-1 last night to hand the Reds their first ever Premier League triumph.

Peter Moore has since paid tribute to Liverpool Sean Cox from Meath.

Mr Cox suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack before 2018’s Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Mr Moore paid tribute to Mr Cox to social media, writing: “One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean.

“You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone.” 

Moore also paid tribute to other fans, saying: “Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far...we miss you.

“It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959.

“It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten.”

The Support Sean Twitter account posted a picture of Mr Cox last night, saying: "One happy man tonight".

The Meath man travelled to Anfield last November to see his side beat Man City 3-1.

Liverpool raised €748,000 for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust with a Legends match in Dublin in April 2019.

Klopp paid tribute to Mr Cox last November, saying: “When it happened it was my lowest point at Liverpool. Something like this should not happen around a football game. We don't just sing You'll Never Walk Alone, we live that."

"Sean's name and that of his wife Martina and his wider family makes me think of courage, spirit and renewal. Sean is an inspirational figure in the club's story now.

"Sean's story has touched all of us, and although initially the emotions were one of sadness that his life has been so affected by purely coming to support the football team he loves, we now have new feelings when we hear his name mentioned."

READ MORE

Klopp: Liverpool league title 'more than I could have ever dreamed of'

More on this topic

‘Where’s Gary?’: Sky Sports ad pokes fun at Neville after Liverpool win league‘Where’s Gary?’: Sky Sports ad pokes fun at Neville after Liverpool win league

Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after title winLiverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after title win

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer congratulates Liverpool on title winManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer congratulates Liverpool on title win

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard warns top-four race is not overChelsea boss Frank Lampard warns top-four race is not over


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Jordan Henderson revels in ‘amazing feeling’ after Liverpool seal titleJordan Henderson revels in ‘amazing feeling’ after Liverpool seal title

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

In pictures: Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League triumphIn pictures: Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League triumph

Liverpool 1990 v 2020: How the two sides book-ending a 30-year wait compareLiverpool 1990 v 2020: How the two sides book-ending a 30-year wait compare


Lifestyle

Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching for new HSE-funded text-based mental health serviceWorking Life: Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching at ‘50808’

Our fitness routines may be crunched while we work from home, but thanks to a stream of top-class workouts online it's never been easier to stay in shape, says Peta BeeWork it out: Top 10 fitness apps to help you get back in shape post lockdown

Workers from a broad range of industries recount their experiences of diversity and inclusion in the Irish work environmentPride 2020: Workers tell their personal experiences from the Irish workplace

Pride at work: HR experts Damien O'Halloran and Sarah O'Donnell review Ireland's evolving human resources practices. Interviews: Ailin QuinlanPride 2020: Inside view of evolving Irish workplace

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »