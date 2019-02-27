NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
You’ll have to suffer to succeed, warns Foxes boss Rodgers

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 03:36 PM

New Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned his squad they will suffer in their quest for success.

The 46-year-old has signed a contract until 2022 at the King Power Stadium.

He watched Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Brighton, Leicester’s first victory since New Year’s Day, after being announced as the replacement for the sacked Claude Puel just hours before.

Rodgers will take charge for the first time in Sunday’s trip to former club Watford.

He told the club’s official website: “We’ll work very hard on the training field. That’s what you have to suffer as a player – you’ve got to work hard, so that when you come into the games, it becomes automated work.

“Hopefully we can bring in a structure to how we play, which firstly means that you’ve got to defend well, so you’ve got to press the game.

“Supporters maybe have seen my teams at Swansea and at Liverpool and at Celtic and will recognise how intensely we try to press the game.

“That’s the base then to use your qualities technically so that will be something that we look to do over the course of time.”

READ MORE: Feherty opens up on tragic loss of son Shey

Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy scored under caretaker boss Mike Stowell on Tuesday night, with Davy Propper pulling a goal back for Brighton.

The Seagulls are yet to win this year, having slipped into relegation danger.

Boss Chris Hughton said: “Of course the game is won and lost at both ends and at the moment we’re not putting away opportunities and so we have to make sure we’re not conceding.

“Those small margins are not going for us at the moment and it’s only us that can do something about it.”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Brendan RodgersDemarai GrayfootballJamie VardyPremier LeagueBrightonLeicester

