NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Yaya Toure retires from football and is preparing to launch a coaching career

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 12:59 PM

Yaya Toure has announced his retirement from playing and is set to launch a coaching career, according to his agent.

Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk has been quoted by Russian website Sport 24 saying the 35-year-old former Ivory Coast international has made the decision after having his contract at Greek club Olympiacos terminated in December.

Selcuk said: “Yaya has decided to end his career as a champion.

“The farewell match which Manchester City gave him was, in principle, the real end of his playing career, not only in that team, but in general.

“Yaya is one of the best players in Africa and had one of the brightest careers in the history of African football, so should leave football at its peak. We talked for a long time on this topic.

“Of course every footballer wants to play as long as possible and in terms of his physical condition Yaya could do this at a sufficiently high level for another five years.”

Yaye Toure won the Premier League three times with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Toure played 316 times for City, scoring 79 goals and winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups, and an FA Cup.

Selcuk said Toure, who also won the Champions League with his previous club Barcelona, decided to end a brief association with Olympiacos after they reneged on a promise to give him a coaching role.

Selcuk added: “I’m sure that two years after Yaya gets the Pro coaching license, he will head one of the serious clubs and achieve great success in the coaching field. Now he has already begun to take steps in this direction.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

5 talking points ahead of the final weekend of the Premier League season

Richard Madden on Bodyguard 2: David Budd needs a holiday

UK economic growth rises after biggest manufacturing push since 1980s

5 things to do in Baku if you’re heading to the Europa League final this month

KEYWORDS

Man CityRussiaYaya Toure

More in this Section

Mike Phelan signs three-year deal as Manchester United assistant manager

‘Amazing’ Aubameyang and Lacazette guide Arsenal to Europa League final

Warren Gatland to become Lions head coach for third time

Last year's Super 8 defeat a 'real eye-opener' for Roscommon


Lifestyle

6 ways to change up your beauty routine for summer

GAA star Rena Buckley on work, love and levelling the playing pitch for women

Ask Audrey: When it comes to stupidity copying someone from Meath is up there with licking a raw chicken

Class action: Primary schools go all out to get the Green Flag

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »