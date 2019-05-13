NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Yaya Toure denies he has retired from playing football

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 07:46 AM

Yaya Toure has insisted he has not yet retired, days after his agent said the former Ivory Coast international was ready to move into coaching.

Agent Dimitry Seluk used Twitter on Friday to say the ex-Manchester City midfielder had “ended his playing career” but the 35-year-old refuted that on Sunday after commentating on City’s Premier League title triumph at Brighton.

“There has been a lot of confusion about my future recently,” Toure wrote on Twitter.

“I want to make it clear here that I love football and I’m still in contention to play for a few more years.

“Yes, I’m starting to prepare myself for coaching badges but full time coaching is not what I’m thinking right now.”

Toure left City after eight seasons in 2018 and later signed for former club Olympiakos.

But he left the Greek side three months later and has not played since December last year.

“I am now ready and focused to take new challenges in playing football,” Toure added.

“And don’t worry once the time has come, I will announce my retirement personally and officially by myself.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

State accused of reneging on payment to abuse victims

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams ‘hated herself every day’

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde: I haven’t thought about resigning

7 vegetables even committed vegetarians should get to grips with

KEYWORDS

Manchester CityYaya Toure

More in this Section

Wrestler Silver King dies after collapsing during London show

Newcastle boss Benitez insists he has no issues with former striker Mitrovic

No nerves for Man City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of Premier League finale

Bertens brushes aside Halep to win Madrid Open


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead

On a wing and a prayer for our old friend Ron

Beluga whale trained to spy for Russia?

Islands of Ireland: What the Butler saw

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »