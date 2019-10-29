Xhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrows

Granit Xhaka may have yet to offer an apology to Arsenal supporters after aiming expletives at them – but the midfielder has raised a few eyebrows with a small social media change.

The 27-year-old told fans to “f*** off” as he was jeered while being substituted during Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace.

An apology was largely anticipated but has so far yet to materialise, with Arsenal head coach Unai Emery admitting he had recommended to Xhaka that he say sorry as talk over whether he should keep the captaincy rumbles on.

But, while he has been silent since the incident, Xhaka changed his Instagram profile picture from one in which he is sporting the Arsenal armband for one of him captaining Switzerland.

Spot the difference on Granit Xhaka's Instagram profile - one from this morning, the other from now...#AFC pic.twitter.com/PqBRcjwXPq — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) October 29, 2019

He will be taken out of the firing line as he will not travel to Anfield for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool.

Emery will rotate his side for the tie with Calum Chambers, David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also staying at home.