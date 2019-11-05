News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Xhaka stripped of Arsenal captaincy

Xhaka stripped of Arsenal captaincy
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 08:34 PM

Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy, manager Unai Emery has announced.

Emery told Xhaka on Tuesday morning he was no longer part of the Gunners’ leadership group and said that Xhaka “accepted” the decision.

The Spaniard revealed the news at a press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Portuguese side Vitoria in Guimaraes on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram

Message to the fans;

A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on

The 27-year-old Switzerland international has been left out of the squad for the match.

Xhaka has not played for the club since he told fans to “f*** off” when he was booed following his substitution against Crystal Palace on October 27th.

He revealed death threats against his wife and messages wishing his daughter got cancer pushed him to “boiling point” and that is why he lashed out at fans.

“My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me

deeply,” he wrote in an Instagram post four days after the incident.

“People have said things like ‘We will break your legs’, ‘Kill your wife’ and

‘Wish that your daughter gets cancer’.

“That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection

in the stadium on Sunday.”

More on this topic

Terrace Talk: Arsenal - A ‘special’ arrival ensures further turbulence in N5Terrace Talk: Arsenal - A ‘special’ arrival ensures further turbulence in N5

Emery looking for more from Arsenal after ‘frustrating’ drawEmery looking for more from Arsenal after ‘frustrating’ draw

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka ‘reached boiling point’ after ‘repeated abuse’

Xhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrowsXhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrows

footballGranit XhakaUnai EmeryUEFA Europa LeagueArsenalGuimaraesGuimaraes vs ArsenalTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Troy Parrott in line for Denmark auditionTroy Parrott in line for Denmark audition

From Mutu to Morata, how Trizia Fiorellino enriched our Chelsea chatsFrom Mutu to Morata, how Trizia Fiorellino enriched our Chelsea chats

Manchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking pointsManchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking points

Dutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling caseDutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling case


Lifestyle

As a new box set of Bowie material from the 1960s pays homage to the late genius and Richard Purden spoke to some of the people who worked with him in that era.Newly discovered material explores the early oddity that was the genius David Bowie

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »