News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wycombe goalkeeper Allsop praised by Stonewall for reporting homophobic abuse

Wycombe goalkeeper Allsop praised by Stonewall for reporting homophobic abuse
By Press Association
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 11:15 AM

LGBT equality charity Stonewall has praised Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop after he reported homophobic abuse during his team’s League One match at Tranmere.

The 27-year-old spoke out after both he and referee John Busby were allegedly abused during Sunday’s game.

Merseyside Police said on Sunday night that a 24-year-old man was being questioned in connection with the incident related to Busby.

Stonewall welcomed Allsop’s intervention and its director of sport Robbie De Santos said in a statement released to the PA news agency: “Homophobic, biphobic and transphobic language are sadly still a feature of some football terraces.

“What happened to Ryan Allsop is a reminder of why Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign is so important.

“Tackling offensive language is a crucial part of helping LGBT people feel welcome in sport.

“Our research shows more than half of British people (58 per cent) believe it’s important anti-LGBT language is challenged at live sporting events.

“That’s why it’s great Ryan, Tranmere Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers stepped up to show that homophobic words are unacceptable and that they are committed to creating an inclusive environment.

“Our Rainbow Laces campaign is about giving people the confidence to tackle this abuse and show their visible support for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people, on and off the field.

“The more players, fans, clubs and organisations that stand up for equality in sport, the sooner we kick discrimination out and make sport everyone’s game.”

The Rainbow Laces campaign, which celebrates LGBT people in sport and challenges the use of anti-LGBT language, launches on Friday and runs until Sunday, December 8.

It is understood Allsop, 27, reported abuse at the interval after keeping at the Kop end of Prenton Park in the first half.

Chief Inspector Jason Crellin of Merseyside Police said: “We’re grateful to the player, both clubs and the stewarding staff for intervening and reporting these abhorrent incidents immediately.

“I also want to reassure them and everyone present and watching on television that we will be working alongside both clubs and the authorities to fully investigate the allegations.

“Hate crime has no place in our communities, and not least at a showcase sporting event attended and watched by many people.”

Tranmere said they take a “zero-tolerance” approach to such matters.

More on this topic

Kenny will wait and see on Parrott’s availabilityKenny will wait and see on Parrott’s availability

The key battles as Ireland must end Denmark's three-year unbeaten runThe key battles as Ireland must end Denmark's three-year unbeaten run

‘It was a catastrophe for Ireland’: France handball referee says he wouldn't speak to Henry‘It was a catastrophe for Ireland’: France handball referee says he wouldn't speak to Henry

England win final qualifier in Kosovo to ensure place among Euro 2020 top seedsEngland win final qualifier in Kosovo to ensure place among Euro 2020 top seeds

hate crimeHomophobiaLGBTRainbow LacesRyan AllsopSky SportsStonewallTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Ireland V Denmark in numbersIreland V Denmark in numbers

For Irish football, the stakes have rarely been higherFor Irish football, the stakes have rarely been higher

‘We know we are not a crap team, we are a strong team’‘We know we are not a crap team, we are a strong team’

Ireland V Denmark: Who’ll be right on the night?Ireland V Denmark: Who’ll be right on the night?


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »