Wright leads charge as Bohs hit UCD with record scoreline

By Dave Donnelly

Bohemians 10 - 1 UCD

Bohemians hammered UCD by a record scoreline as new signing Andre Wright endeared himself to the Dalymount Park faithful with a spectacular four-goal haul. Danny Mandroiu scored a hat-trick while Conor Levingston, Danny Grant and Ross Tierney were also on target before Jason McClelland recorded a late consolation.

UCD has stunned the Gypsies in Belfield just a month ago and angry scenes unfolded after the final whistle when Bohs captain Derek Pender clashed with UCD keeper Conor Kearns. Both players missed out after copping lengthy suspensions but the loss of their talisman clearly had a bigger impact on UCD, though 18-year-old keeper Tom Murphy performed well despite the score.

Wright bagged his first goal in the black and red of Bohs, glancing home Grant’s cross from the right. Levingston made it 2-0 four minutes from the break, smashing home as he was wasn’t picked up from a corner.

Grant made it 3-0 within a minute of the second half beginning, racing onto Mandroiu’s through-ball and clipping it over . Mandroiu got his first five minutes later as he drilled home directly from a free kick after Aaron McGrath had fouled Grant.

Wright made it five inside a minute as he ran through and curled past Murphy, while Tierney flicked home Luke Wade-Slater’s cross for the pick of the goal with 23 minutes to go. Wright rang up his hat-trick shortly afterwards despite Murphy denying him from the penalty spot after Evan Farrell had fouled Andy Lyons.

Mandroiu then brought up his hat-trick with identical penalties into the roof of the net after Murphy had first fouled Tierney and then Wright, Wright added a tenth late on in typical striker’s fashion, heading in a goalbound cross on the line as Bohs surpassed their record scoreline.

Jason McClelland ensured UCD wouldn’t go home without a goal as he scored the goal of the game, smashing past a helpless James Talbot in the final minute.

BOHEMIANS:

Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall (Barry 64), Barker, Leahy; Buckley, Levingston (Ward 53), Mandroiu; Grant (Tierney 58), Wade-Slater, Wright.

UCD:

Murphy; Scales, McEvoy, Farrell; Akinsete, Doyle (McGrath 42), McClelland, O’Farrell, Keane; Kerrigan, Byrne (Mahdy 72).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).