News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wright claims Italian Football Federation ‘doesn’t take racism seriously’

Wright claims Italian Football Federation ‘doesn’t take racism seriously’
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 12:32 PM

Ian Wright believes the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) “doesn’t take racism very seriously” after Romelu Lukaku was racially abused by Cagliari fans on Sunday.

The Inter Milan striker faced abuse from home fans in Sardinia as he scored a penalty in the second half to clinch his side a 2-1 win in Serie A.

This was not the first time Cagliari fans have behaved similarly towards players; in previous matches against Juventus they had also targeted the likes of Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi.

Moise Kean, now at Everton, was subjected to abuse by Cagliari fans while playing for Juventus (Nick Potts/PA
Moise Kean, now at Everton, was subjected to abuse by Cagliari fans while playing for Juventus (Nick Potts/PA

Speaking as a football ambassador for the Women’s Super League after the announcement of a new partnership between the Football Association and Barclays, Wright told the PA news agency: “Obviously Cagliari have got a massive rap sheet – Sulley Muntari, Samuel Eto’o, Moise Kean and Romelu Lukaku – so they should be banned.

“It’s blatantly obvious what needs to be done, it needs to be closed down. Close them down, threaten them, dock points.”

The former Arsenal forward continued: “I can say whatever I want, it doesn’t make a difference, it doesn’t seem like the Italian federation are taking any notice because they obviously don’t take racism very seriously.

“We’ve seen that with the number of times that particular club has been in the headlines.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku (@romelulukaku) on

Lukaku used his Instagram page to express his desire for football federations to act strongly on discrimination, saying it should not be accepted by anyone in the game.

Soon after Belgian striker made his comments, Cagliari released a statement saying the club “firmly rejects” the racist abuse.

The PA news agency has contacted the FIGC for comment but has so far received no response.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jadon Sancho: Players’ love for football will go if racist abuse continuesJadon Sancho: Players’ love for football will go if racist abuse continues

Romelu Lukaku urges football bosses and social media firms to curb rising racismRomelu Lukaku urges football bosses and social media firms to curb rising racism

Romelu Lukaku suffers racial abuse at CagliariRomelu Lukaku suffers racial abuse at Cagliari

Lampard demands online accountability after Zouma racially abusedLampard demands online accountability after Zouma racially abused

CagliarifootballIan WrightInter MilanItalian Football FederationRomelu LukakuTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Here are the GAA fixtures in Cork for the coming monthHere are the GAA fixtures in Cork for the coming month

Hendrick happy under McCarthy as he approaches 50th capHendrick happy under McCarthy as he approaches 50th cap

Icardi and Mkhitaryan among deadline day movers but star trio stay putIcardi and Mkhitaryan among deadline day movers but star trio stay put

Alexis Sanchez has no regrets over Manchester United exitAlexis Sanchez has no regrets over Manchester United exit


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says current lighting trends wink back to Scandinavian and Italian classics.Vintage View: Current lighting trends winking back to Scandinavian and Italian classics

Kya deLongchamps is gasping for a cuppa from the best-performing and most stylish kettles of the seasonOn the boil: How to choose the perfect kettle

Sex And The City creator Candace Bushnell talks to Hannah Stephenson about dating dilemmas in middle age – and how she found her Mr Big.Candace Bushnell on dating, sex and mid-life mischief after Sex And The City

Summer might be coming to an end, but still, you got this.Here’s how to get better abs in just 5 days

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »