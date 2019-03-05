World Cup winners Muller, Boateng and Hummels axed from Germany squad by Löw

Three World Cup winners will no longer be involved with the German national side.

Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, and Mats Hummels all started the 2014 World Cup final win over Argentina and have 246 international caps between them.

However, head coach Joachim Löw says 2019 is "the new start" for the German side, following a disappointing 2018 that saw them dumped out of the World Cup in the first round and relegated from their UEFA Nations League.

Low thanked the Bayern Munich trio for their years of service to the national side, but says now is the time to give the team a new face.

"2019 is the year of the new start for the German national football team," Low told Bild, in comments translated by goal.com. "We want to continue the upheaval that we initiated at the end of last year.

"Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, and Thomas Muller will no longer be in the squad of the national team. It was important to me personally to explain to the players and managers of FC Bayern my thoughts and plans today.

"They are all still world-class players who are at the forefront of their club and guarantee success. They are big players who stand for a big time in the national team. They have spent countless years for Germany and the national team.

"I thank Mats, Jerome and Thomas for the many successful, extraordinary and unique years together. In the national team, however, it is now important to set the course for the future.

"We want to give the team a new face. I am convinced that this is the right step. In the year of qualifying for the European Championship 2020, we are sending a clear signal of renewal: the young national team players will have the space they need to fully develop. You have to take responsibility now."