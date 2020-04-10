World Cup winner Norman Hunter in hospital with coronavirus

Former England and Leeds defender Norman Hunter is in hospital with the coronavirus.

The 76-year-old, who made 28 appearances for the Three Lions and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, is having treatment.

A statement from Leeds read: “We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

📰 Club Statement: Norman Hunter#KeepFightingNorman — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 10, 2020

“Keep battling Norman, we are all with you.”

Hunter did not play in England’s triumphant World Cup campaign as he could not break the partnership of Jack Charlton and Bobby Moore.

He made 540 appearances for Leeds and won two First Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

He also played for Bristol City and Barnsley, managing the Tykes after he retired as well as Rotherham.