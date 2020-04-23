News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
World Cup Gold series to rebroadcast Ireland's most iconic games in full

By Stephen Barry
Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 01:00 PM

A new World Cup Gold series on TG4 will allow fans to relive Ireland’s greatest days at Italia ’90 and USA ’94.

The iconic games will be broadcast in full, starting with the clash against England in Cagliari on Friday, May 1.

The series will continue every Friday evening at 7.30pm through May and June, with further games to be announced at that point.

Italia ’90 games against Holland, Romania, and Italy will feature before including the World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland in 1993 and the Giants Stadium victory over Italy at the ’94 World Cup.

The series will also feature Northern Ireland’s victory over hosts Spain at the 1982 tournament, as well as the 1986 ‘Hand of God’ quarter-final between Argentina and England, and that year’s final between Maradona’s men and West Germany.

World Cup Gold schedule

Friday 1 May at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v England, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage Venue: Stadio Sant'Elia, Cagliari

Friday 8 May at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage Venue: Stadio La Favorita, Palermo

Friday 15 May at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v Romania, 1990 FIFA World Cup, Second round Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa

Friday 22 May at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1990 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Friday 29 May at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, 1993 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Round Venue: Lansdowne Road

Friday 5 June at 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v Italy, 1994 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage Venue: Giants Stadium, New Jersey

Friday 12 June at 7.30pm Northern Ireland v Spain, 1982 FIFA World Cup, Group Stage Venue: Estadio Luis Casanova, Valencia

Friday 19 June at 7.30pm Argentina v England, 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Friday 26 June at 7.30pm Argentina v West Germany, 1986 FIFA World Cup Final Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

*Further games to be announced in June.

TOPIC: Soccer

