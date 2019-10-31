'Work will continue' on All-Island League proposals despite IFA rejection

Businessman Kieran Lucid has said that “the work will continue” on his group’s proposals for an All-Island League despite a categorical 'no' to the project from the Irish Football Association in Belfast.

Responding to a statement by IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson in which he said that its member clubs would not be sanctioned to take part in such a league, Lucid has this evening issued his own brief statement.

“We note the announcement of the IFA,” it read. “The project we are embarked on is to support and improve the lot of professional football clubs on the island of Ireland. We remain focused on that objective.

A considerable amount of work has been done to date; clubs are being regularly updated and consulted with as we make progress. The work will continue.

Earlier today, the IFA had poured cold water on the proposal, arguing that football in Northern Ireland was better served by adhering to its current model.

Nelson's statement read: “The Irish Football Association has confirmed that it will not sanction any of its member clubs to take part in an all-island (All-Ireland) Football League as proposed by Irish businessman Kieran Lucid.

“Having listened to the proposals from Mr Lucid and his team, we believe the best interests of our member clubs and football in Northern Ireland are better served by remaining with the club-led model established in 2013 via the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL).

“NIFL has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2013 and continues to attract increased sponsorship and funding.

“The present distribution model, unanimously agreed by all clubs, ensures all 12 teams in the Danske Bank Premiership benefit from the prize fund.

“This has created a balanced league which has seen a substantial increase in attendances, awareness and television coverage. The potential income figures quoted in Mr Lucid’s proposals are highly speculative and lack specificity or guarantees.

“UEFA competition places, prize monies and youth solidarity funding are important to our clubs and we do not wish to put these in question.

“We greatly value our association and club links with the Football Association of Ireland and are happy to both take part in, and enhance, cross-border cup competitions at all levels.

“We already have the new Unite the Union Champions’ Cup, played for between the champions of the Irish League and League of Ireland, the Presidents’ Cup for Junior sides in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and a proposed new intermediate level competition.”

The ambitious all-island proposals to create a 14-team top tier above two 10-team regionalised leagues appeared to have gained momentum following at a meeting in Dundalk last week which was attended by the majority of clubs from both sides of the border and which was broadly welcomed as a positive development.