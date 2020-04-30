News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel': FIFA President pays tribute to Michael Robinson

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 10:45 AM

In another measure of Michael Robinson’s standing in the world game, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to the former Ireland international who died on Tuesday at the age of 61.

The warm tribute came in the form of a letter to FAI President Gerry McAnaney in which Infantino expressed his sadness at the loss of a man who was a much-loved broadcaster in Spain after he finished his playing career.

Infantino wrote: “I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Michael Robinson.

Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss affecting Irish football.

“Whole-hearted player, well known and respected figure in the Spanish football media, a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and passion, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality, his popularity, his charisma and his human qualities, will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to The Football Association of Ireland, and to Michael’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.

"We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.”

In response, the FAI President said: “On behalf of the Association, I wish to thank President Infantino for his kind and thoughtful words upon the sad passing of our former international Michael Robinson.

"I will forward this lovely tribute from Gianni Infantino to the Robinson family at the earliest opportunity.

“It is clear from all the tributes paid to Michael since his untimely death that he was one of the game’s true gentleman as well as being a very fine footballer. I would like to add my own sympathies to those of the FAI to the Robinson family.

"May he rest in peace.”

