Woodward says Glazer family are involved with United for the long term

By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 03:22 PM

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believes the Glazer family are “in it for the long term”.

The Glazers completed their controversial takeover at Old Trafford in 2005, with their ownership the subject of intense focus ever since.

It was reported on Sunday that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is preparing to make a third takeover bid for United, but Woodward believes the current owners are staying put.

“Based on what I see, they’re in it for the long term,” the executive vice-chairman said.

“With regards to offers or asking prices, my understanding is that there have been no discussions for a price for the club or anything like that.

“(I think they are in it for the long-term) because every conversation we have is based on the long-term.”

He added: “The debt is a long-term, structured and similar to some other football clubs. It’s a fixed amount for a fixed period of time which results in it being fairly cheap to service.

“It’s just under 2% our annual revenue each year, so it doesn’t really have any impact on us.”

It is not just the Glazers that are under the spotlight, with Woodward’s role subject to intense focus.

“I understand the scrutiny; it’s part of the job,” he told United We Stand.

“We have to do everything that we possibly can to get back to winning the Premier League.

“We are not successful until we do. Second is not success, we have to win the Premier League.”

