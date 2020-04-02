News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Women’s European Championship delay a 'likely option' says UEFA

By Press Association
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 01:12 PM

Women’s European Championship delay a 'likely option' says UEFA

Moving the Women’s European Championship from 2021 to the summer of 2022 is a “likely option”, UEFA has said.

The competition is set to be moved following the recent decisions to push the men’s Euro 2020 tournament and the Tokyo Olympic Games back to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Danish football federation said agreement had been reached on a decision to move the Women’s Euro back to 2022 during a video conference call organised by UEFA with its member national associations on Wednesday.

European football’s governing body said on Thursday: “No formal decision has been made with regards to the potential postponements of the Women’s EURO 2021 and the Under-21 2021.

“The summer of 2022 is indeed a likely option but UEFA will be looking to maximise the benefits to the development and profile of women’s football and of the Under-21 when making decisions on the timings for these competitions.”

The DBU quoted director Jakob Jensen in a social media post on Wednesday, who called the move “a responsible and necessary decision”.

Postponing the Women’s Euro would also help alleviate the pressure of qualifying matches for the tournament being postponed, with the round of games due to take place in June having been indefinitely delayed.

The men’s Euro 2020 play-off ties featuring the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland have also been indefinitely postponed.

The semi-final and final ties, originally due to be played last month, had initially been pushed back until June, but the decision has now been taken to delay the matches indefinitely.

More on this topic

Jordan Henderson hails Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit under Jurgen KloppJordan Henderson hails Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit under Jurgen Klopp

Howe generous – Eddie is the first top flight boss to take a voluntary pay cutHowe generous – Eddie is the first top flight boss to take a voluntary pay cut

Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off postponed againIreland's Euro 2020 play-off postponed again

FIFPRO working towards 'harmonised solution' to extending player contractsFIFPRO working towards 'harmonised solution' to extending player contracts

Women's EuroTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Cork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitchesCork clubs told lockdown extends to cutting pitches

Racing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next seasonRacing Point to become Aston Martin on F1 grid next season

'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic'A moral vacuum': Calls for highly-paid footballers to sacrifice salaries during pandemic

Use shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo bossUse shutdown to show majority of football people are good people, urges former Sligo boss


Lifestyle

Design Pop rescheduled to August 28-30.Chance to expand your creative horizons at rescheduled Cork festival

From children to grown-ups, serious documentaries to frivolous fun, Des O'Driscoll offers viewing suggestions from Netflix, Now TV, and other streaming services.11 top streaming tips for isolation

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu continues to bring you details of all the wonderfully innovative efforts ongoing in the Irish food worldThe Menu: Everybody needs good neighbourfood

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »