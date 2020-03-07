News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wolves’ top-four hopes hit by goalless draw with Brighton

By Press Association
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 05:23 PM

Wolves’ top-four hopes suffered a damaging blow after they were held to a dull 0-0 draw by Brighton.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side would have moved fourth with a two-goal victory over the Seagulls but were left frustrated.

They still climbed to fifth, having played a game more than Manchester United, but trail Chelsea by two points with the Blues also having a game in hand.

In an afternoon of few chances Solly March wasted the best when he shot over and battling Brighton will be happier with the point.

They now sit two points above the relegation zone but are still winless since December and remain precariously placed above the bottom three.

Wolves travel to Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday and any watching scouts from Athens would have returned to Greece without fear.

A quiet start saw Davy Propper shoot at Rui Patricio and Raul Jimenez poke well wide.

But the first half was a non-event, Wolves failing to find their usual home momentum which allowed Brighton to comfortably sit back.

The only scare for the Seagulls came just after the half hour when Jimenez hit the stanchion after Adam Webster’s miscued header.

The game was a throwback to last season, where Wolves struggled to beat sides at the bottom – taking just seven points from the relegated teams while also failing to beat Brighton.

Nuno’s side are the worst first-half scorers in the Premier League, netting just 12 times in 29 games, and never looked like adding to their tally before the break.

Nothing suggested a change in tone in the second half and while Brighton grew in confidence Graham Potter’s men lacked any conviction going forward.

Adama Traore replaced Ruben Neves as Wolves desperately looked to add some energy into their performance.

But it was Brighton who carved out a rare chance when Leandro Trossard picked out March only for the midfielder to blaze over from 12 yards with 25 minutes left.

That it was the best opening of the game explained everything about the first 65 minutes.

Yves Bissouma drilled well wide before Traore finally injected some excitement with 15 minutes left.

He skipped into the area to find Daniel Podence and when Lewis Dunk blocked his shot Jimenez’s follow up was gathered by Mat Ryan.

Dendoncker could still have won it in the final minute but shot over after being teed up by Podence.

Premier League Brighton Wolverhampton Wolverhampton vs Brighton Molineux Stadium

