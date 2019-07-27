News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wolves sign Jesus Vallejo on loan from Real Madrid

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 01:39 PM

Wolves have signed Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan.

The Premier League club announced the move on their official website and Vallejo joins on the back of captaining Spain to European Under-21 Championship glory this summer.

Vallejo made seven of his 19 Real appearances last season and recovered from injury to net his first LaLiga goal against Villarreal in May.

The 22-year-old has had previous loan spells at Real Zaragoza and with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Vallejo, who has won 22 caps for Spain’s under-21 side, watched his new team beat Crusaders 2-0 at Molineux on Thursday and could now make his debut in the second leg of the Europa League tie next week.

Wolves’ previous summer business saw them turn the loan moves of Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker into permanent deals.

- Press Association

