News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wolves see off Torino to book spot in Europa League group stage

Wolves see off Torino to book spot in Europa League group stage
By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 09:55 PM

Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker fired Wolves into the Europa League group stage after a 2-1 win over Torino.

Striker Jimenez struck his sixth goal in six European games to help send the hosts through 5-3 on aggregate in their play-off.

Andrea Belotti briefly levelled in the second half before Dendocker struck to cap victory at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now wait for Friday’s main draw in Monaco after battling through the qualifying rounds to extend their first European campaign since 1980.

Torino rarely looked like turning around a 3-2 first-leg deficit despite plenty of possession.

They tried to force the early running and Daniele Baselli volleyed well wide from the edge of the box.

Diogo Jota came in for heavy treatment from the Italians, who were snappy without following any of their early intent through.

The Serie A side were restricted to long-range efforts and, when a well-worked free kick was only half cleared, Tomas Rincon thundered a volley wide.

Molineux was nervous and Wolves’ sloppy distribution failed to ease the tension as Torino dominated the ball.

The hosts did, at least, create the first serious chance after 25 minutes only for Adama Traore to waste the opening.

The winger’s 50-yard run sent him powering into the area but, with just Salvatore Sirigu to beat, he fired at the goalkeeper from an angle.

It woke Wolves up, but it was still a surprise when they look the lead after half-an-hour.

Traore was granted space on the right and, when he delivered a low cross, Jimenez got across Temitayo Aina to poke in at the near post.

It was his seventh goal of the season, with the £32million striker justifying his summer price tag.

With a two-goal advantage on aggregate Wolves finally settled but still needed Rui Patricio to gather Simone Zaza’s free header.

Needing three goals to win Torino’s hopes were fading but Patricio had to be alert to turn Baselli’s angled free kick behind five minutes after the break.

Yet the goalkeeper was beaten in the 58th minute when Belotti glanced in Baselli’s whipped delivery from six yards.

Wolves hit back, though, to restore their advantage just 103 seconds later.

Jota scampered into the area and, when Sirigu saved his shot, Dendoncker fired in off a post from 16 yards.

It wrapped up the tie but Dendoncker should have grabbed a second with five minutes left only to shoot too close to Sirigu.

Soualiho Meite could have then levelled on the night soon after but shot wide with just Patricio to beat.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Morelos strikes late to send Rangers into group stageMorelos strikes late to send Rangers into group stage

Another European record for Karsten Warholm while Thomas Barr sixth in ZurichAnother European record for Karsten Warholm while Thomas Barr sixth in Zurich

footballLeander DendonckerNuno Espirito SantoRaul JimenezUEFA Europa LeagueTorinoWolverhampton

More in this Section

Bolton saved as Football Ventures completes takeoverBolton saved as Football Ventures completes takeover

Bolton saved as Football Ventures completes takeoverBolton saved as Football Ventures completes takeover

Kyrgios investigated by ATP after branding governing body ‘pretty corrupt’Kyrgios investigated by ATP after branding governing body ‘pretty corrupt’

Bury Q&A: What happens next at the crisis club?Bury Q&A: What happens next at the crisis club?


Lifestyle

They’re the star turn of late summer, but if your blooms are looking lacklustre, Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to perk them upDiva dahlias steal the show

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: There are plans for a pack of anti-democratic zealots to build a huge wall along the Lee

In her book The Lean and Happy Home, Swedish business executive and mum-of-three Eva Jarlsdotter describes her own household as ‘loving but chaotic’ — a phrase that will strike a chord with many peopleLeaning into domestic bliss: How to create a happier home environment

For former Navy diver Muiris Mahon, life as a mature student at University College Cork has been an ‘amazing’ experience. He tells Rowena Walsh whyLessons in living life to the full for UCC's mature students

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »