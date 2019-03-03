Wolves ready to bare their teeth against big guns again – Traore

Wolves forward Adama Traore has warned Chelsea and Manchester United they are ready to stun them again.

Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez struck in the first half to give the hosts a comfortable 2-0 win over Cardiff on Saturday.

With Wolves still in the hunt for European football next season, they go to Stamford Bridge next Sunday before hosting United in an FA Cup quarter-final tie six days later.

This season Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have already beaten Chelsea 2-1 and drawn 1-1 with United, and Traore is ready for them again.

“It’s two big games, and I think we will come out with the same mentality and go for the win,” said the 23-year-old.

“The team has great mentality, whatever the game, whoever it’s against, we go out with the same mentality. Against Cardiff, every player on the pitch showed up.

“Whatever team we are playing, we know in the Premier League it is tough. Every game is tough. On Saturday we had a very good game but we need to keep going.

“After you lose (at Huddersfield on Tuesday) it’s difficult, and you have to come with the right attitude to the next game because no one wants to lose the games.”

It was Traore’s first Premier League start since December, and the £18million joint record buy wanted to justify his selection.

“I’m so happy for the fans. They support me every day, every time I play, so I need to give them back with a performance,” he told the club’s official site.

“It’s been a long time since I last started, but I waited for my moment and when I had the chance to play, I showed them what I can do.”

Cardiff’s third successive defeat, keeping them third from bottom and two points from the safety line, was compounded when defender Sol Bamba was carried off with a knee injury, later leaving Molineux on crutches.

“The players are bound to be flat when you’ve been beaten,” said boss Neil Warnock.

“If you don’t care, there’s something wrong, but the lads do care. Now we’ve got to regroup and go again next week.

“I’ve got to regroup too and work out how I can get more out of the lads because they are an honest group.

“In the two and a half years I’ve been here, we’ve been in a similar situation with the doom merchants out a number of times.

“We’ve got to show some courage now though and come out fighting next weekend in front of a great crowd.”

- Press Association