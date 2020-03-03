Wolves players told to avoid selfies and signing autographs

Wolves players have been told not to pose for selfies or sign autographs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Public engagements are also being scaled back, with confirmed cases of the virus in the UK continuing to increase.

A statement on wolves.co.uk read: “Wolves players and staff have been asked to avoid any unnecessary meetings, lunches or other public engagements, and temporarily avoid casual fan interaction such as selfies or autographs.

“Whilst we acknowledge that this will be disappointing for some supporters, we stress that this a temporary measure to protect the ongoing well-being of the Wolves squad and is a decision which has not been taken lightly.

“In addition, Wolves players and staff are also being instructed to avoid shaking hands where a warm smile and personal greeting will suffice.”