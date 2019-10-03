News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wolves leave forward Diogo Jota at home due to toe injury

Wolves leave forward Diogo Jota at home due to toe injury
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 10:06 AM

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that Diogo Jota has not travelled to Turkey for the Europa League clash against Besiktas.

The Portuguese forward – a key player for Wanderers – has been nursing a toe injury recently that caused him to miss the 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

Asked if Jota would be involved at Vodaphone Park, Nuno replied “no” before going on to say “we will wait and see” regarding whether he might be fit to face Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Clearly frustrated by a delayed trip to Istanbul which saw Wolves miss their take-off slot at Birmingham Airport and overrun by around an hour, Nuno defended the decision to train at their Compton base on Wednesday morning rather than at Besiktas’ stadium in the evening.

“It’s a decision we made. We made it before and if we have to do it again we will,” he said.

“Basically we did it because of the jet lag and the different hour. If we train here, we have to go at 6am in the morning and it will affect the players so we considered it was the best option, that’s why.

“We are here and we can rest. Tomorrow is a long day and we will go to the stadium in the morning and have lunch and then a team meeting and a rest and then travel on a bus to play the game.”

Asked if it was a decision he regretted given the travel problems, Nuno replied: “There are things you can not control, you can’t base decisions on that.

“We made a decision based on what I said before. We didn’t want jet lag as everything in your day is different. Now it is not out of normal so we are okay.”

Both Wolves and Besiktas will be looking for their first points in the competition on Thursday night having been beaten in their opening Group K matches.

Like Nuno’s side, Besiktas have won just once in their domestic league this season and are in the bottom three in the Turkish Super Lig.

However, the Wolves boss is anticipating a difficult game and insists his players will be unperturbed by the expected hostile atmosphere.

“It will be very tough, they are a good team. They have a lot of players who play for national teams and we respect the opposition.

“But I honestly don’t see an issue with it (the atmosphere). It’s a normal game and we must focus on what’s inside of the pitch.

“On the pitch we focus on Besiktas, their team, their players and play the game. We are already prepared and we prepared well – the players are ready.”

More on this topic

Klopp was always confident Liverpool would come through wobble at AnfieldKlopp was always confident Liverpool would come through wobble at Anfield

Derby forward Lawrence named in Wales squad after drink-drive chargeDerby forward Lawrence named in Wales squad after drink-drive charge

Frank Lampard expecting many more Champions League goals from Tammy AbrahamFrank Lampard expecting many more Champions League goals from Tammy Abraham

Valverde hails improvement in final third as Barca bounce back against InterValverde hails improvement in final third as Barca bounce back against Inter


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Europa LeagueNuno Espirito SantoWolvesUEFA Europa LeagueBesiktasWolverhamptonBesiktas vs WolverhamptonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Paul Pogba not travelling with Manchester United following specialist advice over foot injuryPaul Pogba not travelling with Manchester United following specialist advice over foot injury

They haven’t scrummed against us yet – Jones lays down challenge to ArgentinaThey haven’t scrummed against us yet – Jones lays down challenge to Argentina

Fiji find their flair against GeorgiaFiji find their flair against Georgia

Wales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBrydeWales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBryde


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »