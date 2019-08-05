News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wolves in line to face Torino if both sides progress in Europa League qualifying

Wolves in line to face Torino if both sides progress in Europa League qualifying
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 02:02 PM

Wolves could face a glamorous Europa League play-off against Torino provided both clubs come through their third qualifying round matches next week.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side face FC Pyunik of Armenia over two legs with the reward a tie against either the seven-time Italian champions or Belarusian side Shakhtyor.

The winners of the two-legged tie, which will take place on August 22 and August 29 respectively, will be guaranteed a place in the group stages of the competition.

If Celtic lose their Champions League qualifier against Cluj, the Scottish champions will drop into the Europa League and meet either AIK of Stockholm, or Moldovan side Sheriff.

Rangers will face either Legia Warsaw of Poland or Atromitos of Greece if they win their third qualifying round tie against Midtjylland, while Aberdeen will meet AEK Larnaca or Gent, provided they first beat Rijeka.

Dundalk were handed the tantalising prospect of facing last year’s Champions League semi-finalists Ajax – but only if the Irish side beat Slovan Bratislava and Ajax lose their Champions League qualifier to PAOK Salonika.

Linfield will play APOEL or Qarabag provided they beat Sutjeska, while The New Saints’ reward for a win over Ludogorets would be a meeting with either Maribor or Rosenborg.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lewis Hamilton suggests Red Bull should offer Fernando Alonso F1 returnLewis Hamilton suggests Red Bull should offer Fernando Alonso F1 return

Lil Nas X living life to ‘its fullest potential’ after coming out as gayLil Nas X living life to ‘its fullest potential’ after coming out as gay

Jan Vertonghen keen to stay at TottenhamJan Vertonghen keen to stay at Tottenham

Angelina Jolie: There is nothing more attractive than an independent womanAngelina Jolie: There is nothing more attractive than an independent woman

More in this Section

Goldson grabs stoppage-time winner to give Rangers opening day win at KilmarnockGoldson grabs stoppage-time winner to give Rangers opening day win at Kilmarnock

Lewis Hamilton claims victory at the Hungarian Grand PrixLewis Hamilton claims victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Tipperary U-20s blitz past Wexford into All-Ireland finalTipperary U-20s blitz past Wexford into All-Ireland final

Everton complete deal for Moise KeanEverton complete deal for Moise Kean


Lifestyle

Sampaio posted a photo backstage at a Victoria’s Secret shoot.Victoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impact

Ever wondered how Isaac Carew – the food writer – likes his eggs in the morning?2 minutes with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew who loves his sushi

Once you got past the traffic, there was plenty fun to be had at Curraghmore, writes Joe Leogue.Five things we learned at All Together Now

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »