Wolves’ Europa League clash at Olympiacos to be played behind closed doors

By Press Association
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 08:53 PM

Wolves’ Europa League tie at Olympiacos on Thursday will be played behind closed doors.

The Greek government has enforced a temporary suspension of spectators attending sporting events due to coronavirus.

Wolves explained in a statement that Olympiacos had “sought clarification” whether their fixture would be affected by the sporting event suspension running from March 9 to March 22, and were unable to stage the contest as normal.

“Unfortunately, the decision has now been confirmed and all parties must submit to the official ruling imposed by the relevant Greek authorities,” said Wolves in a statement.

“We share the disappointment of all of our supporters who will be affected by this decision, and can confirm that all match ticket refunds will be processed over the next 48 hours.

“Refunds will be made using the original payment method, and any supporters who purchased in person and paid with cash will be contacted by Wolves ticket office staff to arrange a refund.”

