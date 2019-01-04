Wolves confident any deal for Tammy Abraham will go through smoothly

Wolves remain confident their pursuit of Tammy Abraham will not hit any unexpected problems.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to add the England international, on loan at Aston Villa, to his squad this month.

There have been suggestions FIFA rules over representing three clubs in a season would scupper any move.

Chelsea’s Abraham played in a Premier League 2 match against Derby in August before he joined Aston Villa on loan.

But Press Association Sport understands Wolves are not worried about any issues surrounding the Premier League 2 game should they get the green light to sign the striker on loan.

The 21-year-old has a break clause in his loan agreement at Villa which will allow Chelsea to recall him by January 14.

Abraham has scored 16 goals in 20 games for the Sky Bet Championship club this season.

“The objective is always the same, if someone comes and brings something we don’t have, players we know who can help us (we will be interested),” Wolves boss Nuno said.

“That’s the only view we have on the transfer window. We are looking for opportunities, if there is an opportunity we have to believe it’s someone who can truly help us.

“We have to look at what we have, what we want and see if there’s an opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has returned to training after a hamstring injury and will be assessed ahead of Monday’s visit of Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.

The forward has missed the last four games while midfielder Romain Saiss is available despite limping off in Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace with a knee problem.

Wolves lost 2-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League last month.

“We know it’s a fantastic team and manager and they are in a good moment. It’s going to be very tough, we must prepare well,” added Nuno.

“They are very organised, very intense, have individual quality, press well, and their counter attack is one of the best there is.”

- Press Association