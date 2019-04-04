NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Wolves complete permanent deal for Raul Jimenez

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 01:35 PM

Wolves have smashed their transfer record to sign Raul Jimenez for a fee believed to be £32million.

The striker has made his loan from Benfica permanent and has penned a four-year deal at Molineux.

He is Wolves’ top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions having helped them to seventh in the Premier League and Sunday’s FA Cup semi final against Watford.

“I’m very happy for this permanent deal as I feel that being at Wolves suits me,” he told the club’s website. “I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

“I want to make history here at the club. With my teamm=ates, I want to put the club back into the top places in the Premier League. I think we all want that and have that ambition.”

The 27-year-old has formed a dangerous partnership with Diogo Jota, with the pair involved in 16 goals and 10 assists out of the 27 goals Wolves have scored in the Premier League since the start of December.

Mexico international Jimenez spent three years with Benfica, netting 22 times in 101 games after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

Raul Jimenez, left, has struck up a fine partnership with Diogo Jota, centre (Nick Potts/PA)

The signing of Jimenez takes Wolves’ spending to around £164million under owners Fosun and they have broken their transfer record five times.

Adama Traore and Jonny were the previous biggest deals at £18million after signing from Middlesbrough and Atletico Madrid respectively this season.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “The impact Raul has made during his short time at the club has been fantastic and we’re delighted that he’ll be part of the club’s long-term future.

Adama Traore was one of Wolves’ most expensive signings before the Raul Jimenez deal (Nick Potts/PA)

“From the second he walked through the door, he settled straight into the group.

“His goals in the Premier League and FA Cup have been vital to this season’s success and we’re looking forward to seeing him contribute even more during what will be an exciting end to the season in both competitions.

“Raul’s permanent signing shows the ambition of this football club and the determination to make sure the future is an exciting one.”

- Press Association

