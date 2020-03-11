News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Wolves captain Conor Coady concerned for family's health ahead of Olympiacos trip

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 04:39 PM

Wolves captain Conor Coady concerned for family's health ahead of Olympiacos trip

Captain Conor Coady has revealed he is worried about his family’s health ahead of Wolves’ trip to Olympiacos.

The defender has concerns after Wolves failed to get their Europa League tie in Athens postponed.

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for coronavirus, prompting Wolves to asked UEFA to call Thursday’s game off.

That appeal was rejected while Olympiacos’ squad have all tested negative for the virus.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side must play the last 16 tie but Coady conceded he has reservations.

“That’s the thing really. You go home to your wives and kids after the game so that’s the priority,” he said.

“We need to make sure it’s right when we’re going home but yeah, we read everything, we see everything.

“We’ve seen the game postponed tonight between Manchester City and Arsenal but as players there’s not a lot we can do. All we can do is train, prepare and listen to our manager and play tomorrow night.

“We’re ready to play. We’ve looked at it and a lot of people have spoken, we’ve read a lot of things and seen a lot of things but listen, we’re professional footballers.

“We’ve got to prepare to get ready to play a game which is a really important game for this football club.

“People have had a lot to say, we’ve read a lot of things in the press and whether it’s right or wrong, we’re professionals and we’re ready to go and compete as much as we can.”

The game at the Karaiskakis Stadium was already being played behind closed doors after a UEFA ruling.

Nuno has underlined his opposition to the game but insisted his squad must remain professional as they aim for a first-leg lead.

He said: “It’s not what we wanted, we want to compete in a normal environment with a tough crowd that Olympiacos has, this is the way we love to compete, but the circumstances are that and it’s up to us to focus and compete well in the game.

“It’s totally different, totally different. Having no people in the stands, it’s closed, and I think I’ve already made my point.

“It doesn’t make sense to play behind closed doors, but it’s reality and we have to prepare ourselves.”

Only Jonny and Morgan Gibbs-White have not travelled as they nurse ankle injuries.

More on this topic

Ireland see off Montenegro to jump top of Euro qualifying groupIreland see off Montenegro to jump top of Euro qualifying group

League of Ireland clubs meet today on coronavirusLeague of Ireland clubs meet today on coronavirus

Slovakia goalkeeper Dubravka ruled out of Euro 2020 qualifier against IrelandSlovakia goalkeeper Dubravka ruled out of Euro 2020 qualifier against Ireland

Mourinho: No team would be able to cope with injuries Tottenham have sufferedMourinho: No team would be able to cope with injuries Tottenham have suffered

Conor CoadyNuno Espirito SantoUEFA Europa LeagueOlympiacosWolverhamptonOlympiacos vs WolverhamptonGeorgios Karaiskakis StadiumTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Put the Kettle On, Epatante, Honeysuckle and Ravenhill take Irish honours at CheltenhamPut the Kettle On, Epatante, Honeysuckle and Ravenhill take Irish honours at Cheltenham

Cheltenham 2020: Day 1 Diary - Big crowd despite coronavirus uncertaintyCheltenham 2020: Day 1 Diary - Big crowd despite coronavirus uncertainty

Linfield footballer tests positive for coronavirusLinfield footballer tests positive for coronavirus

Ireland's Paris trip to be rescheduled for October 30 or 31 – French camp Ireland's Paris trip to be rescheduled for October 30 or 31 – French camp


Lifestyle

Baz Ashmawy wants us to raid our wardrobes for an important charity and help the environment in the process, says Sharon Ní ChonchúirThis old thing? Baz Ashmawy asks us to donate clothes in aid of charity

Aileen Lee talks to Dobrawa Brach, the Managing director at Arran Street East.Design Life: Meet the team at Arran Street East

What would Samuel Beckett, the poster boy for existential angst, make of these strange and unsettling days?Review: Barry McGovern in Watt at the Everyman, Cork

Flour bombs and a football rattle were all it took in 1970 to cause chaos at the 20th Miss World beauty pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London.Poise and Protests: The 20th Miss World beauty pageant rocked by demonstrators in 1970

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »