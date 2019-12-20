Without pots of cash, Arsenal’s best solution is Pep’s sidekick

There can be few doubts that Mikel Arteta is a good fit for Arsenal, despite his appointment representing something of a calculated gamble. The North Londoners have famously gambled before on the management front and come up trumps. There is, therefore, no need to get more than medium-sized jitters about the arrival of a man whose profile fits the bill on many levels.

The urge to draw in ex-players is strong in the Premier League these days, but for the country’s so-called giants, one must tread more carefully. It brought Manchester United to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s snow-swept Norwegian doorstep after all and now it dragged Arsenal’s top brass north to the frozen steppes of Manchester.

The feeling that creative souls will always find a cozy home at the Emirates is also one that will not easily go away, despite the days of yore when Thierry, Sylvain and Robert juggled and cajoled being so long gone, half the Emirates weekend visitors never saw them play. For all that, Arsenal are not exactly Igor Stepanovs these days either, but they have been showing worrying signs.

It has been to continental panache that Arsenal have looked for many a long Premier League year. Hauling in the then unknown Arsene Wenger from Nagoya Grampus Eight in 1996 to replace the eternally parochial Bruce Rioch, didn’t just rejuvenate the club, but ushered in a fresh impetus to English football as a whole. A wave of foreign talent that has become a flood in recent years, turned the wretched, scabrous pigeon of English top-flight football into an extravagantly feathered bird.

Mikel Arteta was once one of those finely coloured birds.

Those doubting his ability to fill the heavy shoes parked outside the Emirates grand front entrance will do well to cast their minds back to the reaction to Wenger’s own arrival in London. The revolution that followed would not have happened had the Arsenal board not been prepared to take a calculated leap into the dark on a Frenchman, who had been gently going about his revolutionary work practically unnoticed in Japan.

Their bravery and perception were rewarded with a decade of splendid achievement.

Arteta ticks many of the modern Arsenal boxes that Wenger also ticked 23 years ago. The clean shaven, quietly spoken ex-player with a penchant for a cleverly delivered wall pass and a body swerve that would put Giselle Bundchen to shame, has spent his last three years sat snugly alongside the world’s best coach, presumably soaking up every minute crumb of expertise from the Catalan master.

They have been years of plenty at City and Arteta’s understated role is about to be highlighted by his absence. Playing second fiddle to Guardiola is the kind of dream job that can also cast a mighty shadow over your own accomplishments. The spotlight shines bright and hard on the Catalan, while his assistant basks in the sizeable void that follows the Omnipotent One around.

But, think for a minute about the last time you saw Guardiola, all tense and bundled, on the sidelines at a City game, without Arteta almost literally glued to his side, notebook in hand, leaning into his boss to exchange pleasantries about the oppositions weaknesses.

So, what exactly has Arteta contributed to City’s cause? What part is his in this cavalcade of trophies that has been showered on the good folk of East Manchester?

Since joining as assistant in 2016, he has become a feature alongside his much-vaunted colleague. As City’s modern-day playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has stated, Arteta’s job cannot have been easy to begin with, fresh as he was from the salad days of his playing career. The mark of the man is his ability to adapt, however, and he has grown in stature amongst a hardened group of worldly-wise athletes at City, who are gathered for daily masterclasses on how to outwit the strongest opponents in European football.

As a player, Arteta was a constant, stylish foil for the bristling maelstrom around him. After making his professional bow at Paris St Germain, the young Spaniard shipped up in Glasgow, before hitting the headlines during a six-year stint at Goodison Park. Caressing passes alongside the thud and bluster of Barry Ferguson and Thomas Graveson quickly marked Arteta out as the crucial creative outlet for both Rangers and Everton. Although Arsenal’s glory years had dimmed by the time of his arrival in London in 2011, the talent around him at the Emirates allowed his creativity and game management to flourish further. It is these artistic brush strokes that he has now been bringing to his coaching career at the Etihad, where the likes of De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling (for whom he is widely accredited with a stellar ascent into the international elite), Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva have come under his expert tutelage.

This was a point made by Guardiola himself when Arteta was approached after Wenger’s departure 18 months ago. On that occasion, countryman Unai Emery got the gig, but among Guardiola’s generous pieces of praise for his colleague was this: “I think Manchester City have an incredibly talented person to work with in the future. Mikel has the experience of working with big players now.”

This too will have been causing Arsenal’s top brass to lick their lips. For such a young coach to have had three years of unfettered access to the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany, to guide some of the game’s top stars in their training routines and formulate tactics for them alongside Guardiola, helping to produce a game-plan that won the domestic quadruple last season, must seem like an irresistible prospect for an Arsenal board dealing with the painful fallout of Wenger’s legacy. Emery, a well decorated coach with a decent European pedigree, winning three Europa Leagues with Sevilla, was ultimately not up to the task of producing something similar in North London.

Stopgap Freddie Ljungberg ruled himself out in the meantime by conjuring a first-ever home defeat to Brighton, a limping draw with Norwich and last weekend’s humiliation by City.

Arteta’s inexperience as a number one is probably the only major doubt Arsenal’s decision makers can have had. How to predict how that pans out until your target is given the opportunity to lead? It already speaks volumes that Guardiola, fresh from success in Munich and Barcelona, was so keen to have Arteta on board for his English adventure. The Spaniard represents more than a man in a tracksuit top arranging cones in the wet grass. He is one of football’s deep thinkers, possesses fresh ideas on how to approach the challenges of modern football and has a character engaging enough to keep the sport’s top players on their toes.

Without pots of money to resolve the current malaise, Arsenal’s best solution is to go with a young, clear-minded and ambitious coach, who can work with the array of youthful talent currently emerging at the Emirates and mold them into a unit that acts in similar ways to the well drilled machine he leaves behind him at City. That he has been shaping City’s response to some of the sharpest Champions League opponents will also have occupied Arsenal’s thoughts. Here is a club that has been absent from Europe’s most imposing venues for three years. For a club that once treated annual Champions League participation as a prerequisite, keystone kops arrangements with Ostersunds and Standard Liege do not cut the mustard.

While the Arsenal star continues to wane, stopping the rot, the need to gamble, has become paramount. Gambling in football can produce burnt fingers. Reducing the risk of error is now the aim of the game. In Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are recruiting someone with pedigree and vision. There will always be doubts, but the new manager fits the bill on enough fronts for him to represent a canny bet.

- Simon Curtis is the Irish Examiner ‘Terrace Talker’ for Manchester City.