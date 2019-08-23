News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Winless Chelsea side is more dangerous, says Norwich boss Farke

Winless Chelsea side is more dangerous, says Norwich boss Farke
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 03:38 PM

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is wary of facing a Chelsea side still searching for their first win of the season.

The Blues travel to Carrow Road on Saturday having taken one point from Frank Lampard’s opening two Premier League games in charge.

Norwich recovered from a first-day defeat to Liverpool to beat Newcastle in front of their own fans last weekend – and now they entertain the Europa League winners this time out.

Lampard took over in the summer but suffered defeat to Manchester United, a penalty shoot-out loss in the Super Cup to Liverpool and was then held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester last Sunday.

Despite their slow-starting visitors, Farke insists he would rather be taking on a Chelsea side who were not waiting on a maiden victory.

“Chelsea have been unlucky,” he said. “They’ve got their season up and running with performances but just haven’t got the win yet.

“They are such a top-class side. They are perhaps even more dangerous because they are greedy to get their first win.

“You can interpret it in different ways. If I am honest I would have preferred they already had a win – they are highly motivated to get their season started.

“I don’t have to warn my players of anything, they know again in this game we are the underdogs and we have to perform at 100 per cent to get a result”

Lampard at least has recent history on his side as he was the last manager to win a league game against Norwich at Carrow Road.

The 41-year-old led his Derby team to an enthralling 4-3 victory in December as the visitors struck twice in the last three minutes following a stoppage for floodlight failure.

“I like Frank’s style,” added Farke.

“He did a great job at Derby. Chelsea are in a transition because they want to implement a different style.

“It is a question of when they will be successful. They caused Leicester lots of problems last Sunday and Liverpool in the Super Cup.

“Frank Lampard knows so much about Chelsea. He has to adapt his style to the size and ambitions of the club but you can already see the intensity of his team.

“The good thing is we don’t need the floodlights at home tomorrow! The game against Derby was a bit crazy…We should have won.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Zidane not contemplating Navas departureZidane not contemplating Navas departure

Pep Guardiola expected David Silva to be Premier League flopPep Guardiola expected David Silva to be Premier League flop

Mauricio Pochettino on his team selections: Tottenham are not a charityMauricio Pochettino on his team selections: Tottenham are not a charity

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League actionFive talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action

Daniel FarkefootballPremier LeagueNorwichTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »