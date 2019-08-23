Winless Chelsea side is more dangerous, says Norwich boss Farke

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is wary of facing a Chelsea side still searching for their first win of the season.

The Blues travel to Carrow Road on Saturday having taken one point from Frank Lampard’s opening two Premier League games in charge.

Norwich recovered from a first-day defeat to Liverpool to beat Newcastle in front of their own fans last weekend – and now they entertain the Europa League winners this time out.

Lampard took over in the summer but suffered defeat to Manchester United, a penalty shoot-out loss in the Super Cup to Liverpool and was then held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester last Sunday.

Despite their slow-starting visitors, Farke insists he would rather be taking on a Chelsea side who were not waiting on a maiden victory.

“Chelsea have been unlucky,” he said. “They’ve got their season up and running with performances but just haven’t got the win yet.

“They are such a top-class side. They are perhaps even more dangerous because they are greedy to get their first win.

“You can interpret it in different ways. If I am honest I would have preferred they already had a win – they are highly motivated to get their season started.

“I don’t have to warn my players of anything, they know again in this game we are the underdogs and we have to perform at 100 per cent to get a result”

Lampard at least has recent history on his side as he was the last manager to win a league game against Norwich at Carrow Road.

The 41-year-old led his Derby team to an enthralling 4-3 victory in December as the visitors struck twice in the last three minutes following a stoppage for floodlight failure.

“I like Frank’s style,” added Farke.

“He did a great job at Derby. Chelsea are in a transition because they want to implement a different style.

“It is a question of when they will be successful. They caused Leicester lots of problems last Sunday and Liverpool in the Super Cup.

“Frank Lampard knows so much about Chelsea. He has to adapt his style to the size and ambitions of the club but you can already see the intensity of his team.

“The good thing is we don’t need the floodlights at home tomorrow! The game against Derby was a bit crazy…We should have won.”

- Press Association