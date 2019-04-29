NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Winks set to miss rest of season after groin surgery

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 07:14 PM

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing groin surgery.

The 23-year-old England international is recovering following an operation today, his club have confirmed.

A club statement read: “Harry Winks has today undergone groin surgery. The England midfielder will be monitored by our medical staff as he continues his recovery before commencing rehabilitation.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s side play the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at home to Ajax on Tuesday and the second leg in Amsterdam on May 8.

Tottenham also need three more points from their remaining two Premier League games to guarantee a top-four finish this season.

Winks, a regular under Pochettino this season, has not appeared for Tottenham since sustaining the injury in their Champions League quarter-final win against Manchester City earlier this month.

He has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this term and won two senior caps for England after making his debut against Spain in October, but now looks likely to miss out on the Nations League Finals later this summer.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mauricio Pochettino knows Tottenham need to pick themselves up for Ajax clash

Pochettino denies Spurs had one eye on Ajax clash after Hammers defeat

Pochettino hopes Kane will be able to play if Spurs reach Champions League final

Rose urges Premier League bosses to help English clubs out in Champions League

KEYWORDS

AjaxChampions LeagueHarry WinksMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

More in this Section

Where did it all go wrong for David De Gea?

Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final opponents Ajax in focus

City striker Sterling leading from the front both on and off the pitch

Kyren Wilson battles back to beat Barry Hawkins


Lifestyle

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk

As Avengers: Endgame smashes records – 5 Marvel-themed destinations to sate your superhero cravings

Eight ways to travel sustainably while seeing the world

Sex advice: He keeps staring at me during sex

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »