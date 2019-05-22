NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Winding-up petition against Bolton suspended

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 12:12 PM

A winding-up petition brought against Bolton has been suspended after the club was placed into administration.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the Insolvency and Companies Court in London was told that administrators were appointed on May 13, leading Judge Sally Barber to formally suspend the petition.

No date was fixed for a further hearing.

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson withdrew funding for the club several weeks ago, while a proposed takeover from Laurence Bassini collapsed, forcing the club into administration after their relegation from the Championship had already been confirmed.

Players have not been paid since February, leading to them receiving support from the Professional Footballers’ Association, while non-football staff are yet to receive their April salaries. A food bank has been set up at the club to help those affected.

On Tuesday, non-playing staff were told they would be paid this week but only from the date the club entered administration.

Bolton, who will start next season in League One with a 12-point deduction, still owe more than £1m to Revenue and Customs.

- Press Association

