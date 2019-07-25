News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Win puts Shamrock Rovers in control of Europa League qualifier

Win puts Shamrock Rovers in control of Europa League qualifier
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 10:06 PM

Shamrock Rovers 2 - 1 Apollon Limassol

Shamrock Rovers will take a 2-1 lead to Cyprus for the second leg of their Europa League second-round qualifier with Apollon Limassol.

Defenders Lee Grace and Roberto Lopes got the goals as Stephen Bradley's side came from behind tonight at Tallaght Stadium.

Fotios Papoulis had given Apollon the lead after just four minutes, but Rovers equalised through Grace on 14 minutes.

Apollon ended the game with ten men after Esteban Sachetti was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Jack Byrne.

That second leg will be played in Cyprus next Thursday evening.

