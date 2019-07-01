News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Win over St Pat's puts Rovers back on track

St Pats’ Joey O’Brien battling with Shamrock Rovers’ Rhys McCabe in last night’s SSE Airtricity League clash in Richmond Park. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne
By David Sneyd
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 11:29 PM

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 - 2 Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers reignited their title challenge with this comfortable Dublin derby win over St Pat’s. A cool finish from Greg Bolger in the first minute of first-half stoppage time broke the deadlock, before Sean Kavanagh curled a deft free kick into the bottom corner five minutes after the restart.

Rovers dominated from the off. A fine bit of link-up play between Sean Kavanagh, Dan Carr, and Jack Byrne resulted in a neat pass to Dylan Watts, but his shot was easily collected by Brendan Clarke.

Seconds later Clarke was scrambling to tip away Trevor Clarke’s effort. Bolger later burst into the right side of the box from Byrne’s lay-off. The Wexford native calmly slotted across the face of goal and into the far corner.

Five minutes after the re-start Kavanagh curled his free kick around the wall and Rovers never looked back.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC:

B Clarke; Madden, Desmond, Toner, Bermingham; Lennon, Coleman, Clifford (McCabe 28) Forrester; Drennan, Walker (D Clarke HT).

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Mannus; O’Brien, Lopes, Grace, Clarke; Finn (B Kavanagh 77), Bolger, Watts (Oluwa 85), Byrne, S Kavanagh; Carr (Greene HT).

Referee: G Kelly (Cork).

More on this topic

Banner ready for battle Royal

Bohs and Derry share the spoils

Coughlan nets hat-trick as Rovers coast to 5-1 win over UCD

Eight wins in a row for Dundalk with victory over Waterford FC

More in this Section

Laois boss says it's 'a pity' they don't have more time to prepare for Dublin clash

Dawson swaps West Brom for Watford

Newcastle target appointment ahead of pre-season friendlies

Verstappen committed to Red Bull, insists Horner


Lifestyle

You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

Do your homework to make smart use of hardworking office

Pad it out - transform your home with cushions

Marc Maron is one of the best interviewers — once he clicks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »