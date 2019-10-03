News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Willy Boly leaves it late as Wolves snatch victory in Turkey

Willy Boly leaves it late as Wolves snatch victory in Turkey
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 08:39 PM

Willy Boly wrote his name into Wolves folklore as his stoppage-time goal snatched Wolves a 1-0 victory against Besiktas in the Europa League in Istanbul.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw but the big defender was on hand to score a goal befitting of a striker rather than a centre half.

Ruben Neves floated a ball over the top of the home defence and Boly took a touch before turning and firing the ball past Loris Karius, who smacked the pitch in frustration afterwards.

The goal ensured Wolves were off the mark in this season’s competition, having been beaten at home by Braga last month, and gave the club its first win in European football for almost exactly 39 years.

Wanderers’ last success came in the UEFA Cup on October 1 1980, when a Mel Eves goal gave them a 1-0 win against PSV Eindhoven at Molineux.

It was reward for a much-improved second-half performance having ridden their luck at times during the Group K clash, especially in the first half when Besiktas hit the woodwork.

With Braga and Slovan Bratislava drawing in Portugal, it puts Wolves right in contention just a point behind the other teams in the group.

Besiktas began brightly and enjoyed much of the early possession. When Wolves had the ball a cacophony of deafening whistles from the home supporters echoed around Vodafone Park.

Those whistles got louder the more Wolves attacked, which as the first half progressed became more frequent. Unperturbed by the hostilities, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side persisted with their patient build-up play.

READ MORE

Late agony as Rangers lose to Young Boys in Europa League

It led to their first chance of the match after 28 minutes when Pedro Neto escaped down the left side of the penalty area and his deflected cross had to be smothered by Karius at his near post.

Besiktas responded with a strong finish to the first half as Wolves survived a series of near misses.

Besiktas’ Necip Uysal and Dorukhan Tokoz stop Raul Jimenez (AP)
Besiktas’ Necip Uysal and Dorukhan Tokoz stop Raul Jimenez (AP)

Adem Ljajic and then substitute Mehmet Nayir, on after Guven Yalcin had to go off with what looked like a back injury, should both have done better than shoot wildly over the crossbar following good work down the left by Jeremain Lens, who was beginning to give Jonny a difficult time.

A corner on the opposite side bounced off Conor Coady and hit the crossbar, with the Wolves captain then reacting to block the rebound. Just before the break, a sliding block from Boly denied Nayir.

Wolves made a change at half-time with Adama Traore replacing Neto, but it was Besiktas who remained on the front foot at the start of the second half as Caner Erkin’s long-range effort was well held by Rui Patricio, with attackers closing in for a fumbled loose ball.

If the plan was for Traore’s pace to cause the hosts problems and create chances for Wolves, then it showed promising early signs.

After the winger was fouled by the right touchline, Joao Moutinho’s cross from the resulting free-kick saw Raul Jimenez glance a header just over the crossbar. Shortly afterwards, Traore won a corner and this time Boly headed Moutinho’s cross over.

Wolves were asking questions of Besiktas for the first time in the match and Romain Saiss forced Karius to push away his 30-yard attempt as the midway point of the second half approached.

Despite their improvement, Wolves rode their luck again when Domagoj Vida powered a header narrowly wide from Ljajic’s cross.

Willy Boly fights for the ball (AP)
Willy Boly fights for the ball (AP)

Nuno’s team had the home fans anxious enough for the whistling to return. Substitute Patrick Cutrone momentarily silenced them as he curled a shot just wide from inside the box.

Wolves had the ball in the net in the final minute of normal time but Saiss’ close-range tap in was ruled out for offside. It looked close but there is no VAR in the Europa League.

That decision was quickly forgotten, though, as Boly snatched the win in stoppage time.

More on this topic

Manchester United’s woes on the road continue as they draw with AZ AlkmaarManchester United’s woes on the road continue as they draw with AZ Alkmaar

Late agony as Rangers lose to Young Boys in Europa LeagueLate agony as Rangers lose to Young Boys in Europa League

Pogba to miss AZ Alkmaar clash with foot injuryPogba to miss AZ Alkmaar clash with foot injury

Saka puts Arsenal success down to Ljungberg influenceSaka puts Arsenal success down to Ljungberg influence


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

UEFA Europa LeagueBesiktasWolverhamptonBesiktas vs WolverhamptonVodafone ParkTOPIC: Europa League

More in this Section

They haven’t scrummed against us yet – Jones lays down challenge to ArgentinaThey haven’t scrummed against us yet – Jones lays down challenge to Argentina

Fiji find their flair against GeorgiaFiji find their flair against Georgia

Wales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBrydeWales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBryde

Matt Doherty recalls heated phone exchange with former Ireland boss O'Neill Matt Doherty recalls heated phone exchange with former Ireland boss O'Neill


Lifestyle

Her passion for maths has brought her all the way to a role as a director of the NASA Space Apps Challenge, and now she’s using her profile as Miss Universe Ireland to show our girls the possibilities such a career can bring.Woman on a mission: Miss Universe Ireland on her career at NASA

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »