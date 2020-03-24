News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Willian returns to Brazil to link up with his family, with Chelsea’s permission

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 09:55 PM

Willian has returned to Brazil to link up with his family, with the permission of Premier League club Chelsea.

The Brazil forward has been allowed to return to his home country by the Blues, the PA news agency understands.

The 31-year-old’s family had been unable to return to London after a stint in Brazil due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Willian, pictured, is back in Brazil with his family while the Premier League is suspended (John Walton/PA)
And now the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk winger is back with his wife and children, with the consent of his Stamford Bridge bosses.

The Premier League will be suspended until April 30 at the earliest, with all clubs shut down and top stars training at home.

Chelsea’s England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is recovering well after testing positive for coronavirus earlier in the month, with the Blues confirming his progress back towards full health on Monday.

“We are pleased to report Callum Hudson-Odoi is now feeling fine and back to his usual self following the period of self-isolation required after the player tested positive for COVID-19,” read a statement on Chelsea’s website.

“In addition to feeling good, the young winger is hard at work training at home to build and maintain his fitness, as are the rest of the Chelsea squad.”

