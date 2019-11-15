Williams ruled out of clash against Denmark

Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has been ruled out of Monday's European Championship qualifier against Denmark.

Williams returned to his club for treatment of a calf sprain her injured during yesterday's 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Mick McCarthy told FAI.ie: “Derrick felt his calf in the second half of the game and our medical team have assessed him today.

He will go back to his club now and we wish him well. He was one of our best players on Thursday night and deserved his goal.

McCarthy said he has no plans to add to his 25 man squad before Monday's match in the Aviva Stadium.

Kick off is 7:45pm and will be live on RTE 2.