News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Williams ruled out of clash against Denmark

Williams ruled out of clash against Denmark
By Rebecca Stiffe
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 02:26 PM

Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams has been ruled out of Monday's European Championship qualifier against Denmark.

Williams returned to his club for treatment of a calf sprain her injured during yesterday's 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Mick McCarthy told FAI.ie: “Derrick felt his calf in the second half of the game and our medical team have assessed him today.

He will go back to his club now and we wish him well. He was one of our best players on Thursday night and deserved his goal.

McCarthy said he has no plans to add to his 25 man squad before Monday's match in the Aviva Stadium.

Kick off is 7:45pm and will be live on RTE 2.

More on this topic

Jack Byrne ready to play a part in Ireland’s decisive Denmark clashJack Byrne ready to play a part in Ireland’s decisive Denmark clash

Gareth Bale gets more enjoyment out of playing for Wales than Real MadridGareth Bale gets more enjoyment out of playing for Wales than Real Madrid

Parrott: 'Walking out in green in my home town was the best feeling ever'Parrott: 'Walking out in green in my home town was the best feeling ever'

Sean Maguire: Ireland victory important for qualifier against DenmarkSean Maguire: Ireland victory important for qualifier against Denmark

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Catriona Matthew to captain Europe again in 2021 Solheim CupCatriona Matthew to captain Europe again in 2021 Solheim Cup

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Nathan Collins confident of U21 chances in ArmeniaNathan Collins confident of U21 chances in Armenia


Lifestyle

Dating apps are now the most popular way for people to connect. But as the new movie ‘Last Christmas’ portrays, real-life romances still exist and, according to Deirdre Reynolds, even flourish.Close encouters: Going offline to find your love match

She made her name as a TV and radio presenter, but Laura Whitmore is about to make her big screen debut, as actress and screenwriter, writes Esther McCarthy.The secret of her success: Laura Whitmore on her big screen debut

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »