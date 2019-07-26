News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Will Jorginho get chance to shine in new Chelsea era under Frank Lampard?

Will Jorginho get chance to shine in new Chelsea era under Frank Lampard?
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 08:48 AM

Suddenly the lightning rod for criticism could become the spark plug for expression.

New manager, new narrative; but the curious case of Jorginho and the midfield metamorphosis might yet come to define Frank Lampard’s nascent Chelsea stewardship.

Italy midfielder Jorginho was Maurizio Sarri’s man, hailed as the chief exponent of the “Sarriball” possession play on his £57million arrival from Napoli in the summer of 2018.

Jorginho (pictured) was often the butt of supporter criticism in Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea regime (Adam Davy/PA)
Jorginho (pictured) was often the butt of supporter criticism in Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea regime (Adam Davy/PA)

Sarri’s man in the middle attracted all the brickbats from the terraces any time Chelsea laboured under the former Napoli boss’ heavily-proscriptive system.

The 27-year-old was rarely able to cut loose and step out of his deep-lying role, and Sarri constantly railed against claims he was wasting N’Golo Kante by deploying France’s wrecking-ball World Cup-winner further upfield.

READ MORE

Emery goes back to drawing board as Arsenal chase top four

Lampard appears determined not to follow suit.

“I have more space to create and I’m more free, so I can do many things with my creativity,” said Jorginho, of a fresh task under new Blues boss Lampard.

An expected 4-2-3-1 approach might give Chelsea more stability, especially if Kante is restored to his ball-winning best at the midfield’s base.

Sarri never settled at Stamford Bridge, and so – despite pulling off a third-place Premier League finish and landing the Europa League title – the chain-smoking former banker secured a quick return to Italy with Juventus.

Jorginho is determined to down in in west London however, insisting he has been energised by Lampard’s arrival.

Chelsea’s record goal-scorer, Lampard is back at the Bridge as top boss and that after just one year in management with Derby.

View this post on Instagram

@franklampard is all 😀 after another win over Barcelona! 👍 #CFCinJapan #CFC #Chelsea

A post shared by Chelsea FC (@chelseafc) on

Too good a chance to turn down, now the 41-year-old must fight to ensure his tenure is not too much too soon.

The scale of loss in Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid will only be quantifiable in his absence.

The Belgium forward had a direct hand in 38 goals last term, scoring 21 and laying on 17 more. His 15 Premier League assists proved the high mark across Europe’s top five divisions.

Chelsea’s two-window transfer ban has left the Blues unable to seek a top-level replacement for Hazard, and Lampard is busily promoting from within.

Eden Hazard (pictured) will be a big and obvious loss to Chelsea this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Eden Hazard (pictured) will be a big and obvious loss to Chelsea this season (Adam Davy/PA)

The Chelsea board must sit on a pile of Hazard cash that could rise as high as £150million – that currency not yet able to burn a hole in the Blues’ pocket.

Christian Pulisic is a new arrival at least, the United States forward signed in January but was allowed to see out the season at Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old will head a clutch of youngsters expected to fill the Hazard void and drive Chelsea’s new era, with academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi also firmly in that category.

Midfielder Mason Mount thrived on loan at Derby under Lampard last term, while striker Tammy Abraham helped Aston Villa win Premier League promotion.

Assistant Jody Morris and boss Lampard are still rookies in the management game too, but the former Chelsea stars understand the club’s fabric and value their youth talent.

READ MORE

5 talking points ahead of the Premier League season

After so long making youngsters bide their time for a first-team break, maybe Chelsea’s kids are finally alright – both on the pitch and in the dugout.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Chelsea teenager excited by ‘perfect step’ as he agrees loan move to RB LeipzigChelsea teenager excited by ‘perfect step’ as he agrees loan move to RB Leipzig

Ruben Loftus-Cheek agrees new contract with ChelseaRuben Loftus-Cheek agrees new contract with Chelsea

Chelsea to let Alvaro Morata join Atletico at end of loan spell in MadridChelsea to let Alvaro Morata join Atletico at end of loan spell in Madrid

Lampard confirmed as Chelsea bossLampard confirmed as Chelsea boss

Frank LampardJorginhoMaurizio SarriPremier LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Chelsea FC

More in this Section

Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?Manchester City and Liverpool to lead the way once again?

Pressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack LeachPressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack Leach

Mauricio Pochettino has unfinished business at TottenhamMauricio Pochettino has unfinished business at Tottenham

Can Solskjaer bring the good times back to Manchester United?Can Solskjaer bring the good times back to Manchester United?


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »