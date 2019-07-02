News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wilfried Zaha’s brother urges Crystal Palace to allow ‘dream’ Arsenal move

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 10:15 AM

Wilfried Zaha’s brother has urged Crystal Palace to let him leave after Arsenal reportedly made a £40million bid for the Eagles forward.

Ivory Coast striker Zaha is said to be keen to quit Selhurst Park this summer with the Gunners strong admirers.

Palace have already sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in a deal rising to £50million and it is unlikely they will want to lose Zaha.

Judicael Zaha told Sky Sports: “Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he’s supported since childhood.

“Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him.

“It’s my brother’s dream though, to play for Arsenal.”

Zaha scored in the Ivory Coast’s 4-1 Africa Cup of Nations win over Namibia on Monday to help them reach the last 16.

He netted 10 goals for Palace last season and has made 285 appearances for them in two spells.

He joined Manchester United in 2013 but played just four times, also spending a spell on loan at Cardiff, before returning to the Eagles less than two years later.

- Press Association

