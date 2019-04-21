NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Wilfried Zaha is settled at Crystal Palace, insists boss Roy Hodgson

Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 08:45 PM

Roy Hodgson insists Wilfried Zaha is happy at Crystal Palace.

Zaha put a host of top clubs on alert this week by revealing his ambition to play Champions League football.

But Eagles boss Hodgson believes the Ivory Coast forward is settled at Selhurst Park, as evidenced by his pivotal goalscoring performance in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Arsenal.

“I think he’s a very good player, but the bottom line is this: he’s a Crystal Palace player, and he’s certainly happy at Crystal Palace as you saw today,” said Hodgson.

“That wasn’t the performance of a guy looking to get away from his club, I would say quite the reverse.

“He’s on a four-year contract, he’s one of our highest-paid players and he’s absolutely adored by the fans and everyone in south-east London.

“As far as I’m concerned I’m looking forward to working with him not only in the near future, but I’m looking forward to seeing him in the Crystal Palace shirt for many years to come.

“But life throws things up and we’ll see what happens.”

Zaha bagged his ninth Premier League goal of the season as Palace claimed their eighth away win of the campaign at Arsenal.

Christian Benteke and James McArthur were also on target as boss Hodgson’s men pulled off another hugely impressive win on the road.

Palace realistically know Zaha’s desire for Champions League football is unlikely to be realised at Selhurst Park, but Hodgson remains confident the Eagles can hold onto their top star.

“I don’t perhaps place as much importance on those stories as I should do,” said Hodgson, of Zaha’s Champions League comments.

“The question is how many players if the question is put to them would say ‘I don’t want to play Champions League football’.

“You just congratulate the journalist, he’s caught him at the right moment and extracted an honest answer out of him.

“If he’s asked do you think you’re good enough to play at a higher level’ and he says ‘yes’ then I don’t know really what I can do to gainsay that.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

6 of the worst: Manchester United’s Premier League pastings

Unai Emery: Arsenal lost a big opportunity in race for top four

Marcelo says Real Madrid are “damaged” by disappointing season

Coronation Street’s Qasim Akhtar recovering after quad bike accident

KEYWORDS

Roy HodgsonWilfried ZahaPremier LeagueCrystal Palace

More in this Section

Khan insists he is not a quitter after controversial TKO against Terence Crawford

Khan’s bid to take WBO welterweight belt halted after Crawford low blow

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to edge closer to LaLiga title

Ayoze Perez hits a hat-trick as Newcastle pass 40-point barrier


Lifestyle

Video: This chocolate facial is the perfect Easter-themed pampering

Wine with Leslie Williams

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Restaurant Review: Circa Restaurant, 90 Terenure Road North, Dublin 6w

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »