Wilder admits slight disappointment after Sheffield United’s draw at Wolves

By Press Association
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 06:16 PM

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admitted his side’s 1-1 draw at Wolves was tinged with disappointment.

Both teams knew they could climb up to fifth in the Premier League table if they secured victory at Molineux, and the Blades looked on course to do just that when Lys Mousset struck in only the second minute to open the scoring.

Wilder’s team had chances to extend their lead either side of half-time and they were punished for failing to take them when Matt Doherty headed home an equalising goal in the second half.

The point means Tottenham hold on to fifth spot, but the Blades are now without a defeat in seven games and remain unbeaten on the road this season.

“This was always going to be a tough fixture and a tough place to come,” said Wilder. “I’m delighted we’ve kept our away record going into early December and we’re still unbeaten away from home, which is great in terms of attitude and gives us something to go forward with.

“But there is some disappointment because we should have scored another goal and gone on to score two or even three.

“Our start to both halves was terrific, the first half in particular obviously. We had chances to put the game to bed and we didn’t take them.

“Wolves have some terrific players at the top end of the pitch, all over the pitch actually, and if you give them enough time and chances then they will hurt you and that’s what happened. We paid the price for that.

“We tried to get after Wolves and kill the game off but the teams in this division are absolutely top drawer and you aren’t always going to be able to do that.”

Wolves’ fightback also sees them extend their unbeaten run to nine league matches and Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo was proud of the way his players responded to falling behind early on.

“In that moment – the goal – we should have had better defending in the box, two players jumped for the same ball, but this can happen,” said Nuno.

“It happened in the box, but the reaction we had from going behind was excellent – we reacted well to go for the game in the first half and in the second half.

“For us it was a challenge because we played (in the) Europa League on Thursday, so we cannot be prouder today. The reaction was very good.

“I’m pleased with the game. I think it was a very good game of football, honestly, it was one of the best games I’ve had, it was very good.

“I think we performed very well and Sheffield United performed very, very good also – high intensity, duels, honesty, two teams in the game, both teams wanting to go for the game.

“I’m very proud of them and very proud of the way we played and proud of the way we competed and fought back.”

Chris WilderNuno Espirito SantoPremier LeagueSheff UtdWolverhamptonWolverhampton vs Sheff UtdMolineux StadiumTOPIC: Soccer

