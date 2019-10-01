News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wijnaldum: Barcelona epic now a distant memory for Liverpool players

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum insists last season’s incredible semi-final comeback against Barcelona has been consigned to the past as Anfield prepares for the return of Champions League football this week.

It is almost five months since Jurgen Klopp’s side stunned the favourites and most of the rest of Europe with a 4-0 second-leg win against the odds which set them up to win the trophy four weeks later.

While that night on Merseyside still remains a regular cause for celebration for fans even more than the subsequent victory over Tottenham in Madrid, Wijnaldum said it was merely now a distant a memory for the players.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice as Liverpool stunned Barcelona in last year’s semi-finals (Peter Byrne/PA)
“What happened in the past is always in the past,” said the Holland international, who scored twice in that game as the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit from Barcelona.

“We created great memories for ourselves but it is not something we should think about.”

Wijnaldum was speaking ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Red Bull Salzburg, which will be the Reds’ first European outing at Anfield since that astonishing night against Barca.

He added: “Of course it gives us confidence if you are in a situation like that but it is a totally different Champions League campaign: different games, different situations, different teams.”

“We just have to make sure we are ready and not think about last season.

“That is a great memory but we have to look forward to making it even greater and reach the final again. Not looking back but looking forward.”

After defeat to Napoli in their opening game, continuing a trend from last season when they lost four of their six away matches, a win against Salzburg this week is imperative for the holders.

“It would be nice. We all know how Champions League nights are so we will look forward to that,” said Wijnaldum.

- Press Association

