Wickham hoping to repay Palace faith after signing new deal

Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham is looking to put his injury nightmare behind him after signing a contract extension.

The 26-year-old missed half of the 2016-17 season and the whole of the following campaign with a cruciate knee ligament injury, and then groin and calf problems restricted him to only eight appearances this season.

However, with just 12 months remaining on his contract, the club have moved to tie him down for an additional year with an extension taking him up to 2021.

“It meant a lot that the club backed me after such a serious injury and I hope I’ll be able to repay that faith shown in me,” he told cpfc.co.uk.

“I’m pleased to have got everything sorted, so I can now fully focus on working my way back into the team during pre-season and the upcoming campaign.

“I hope I’ll be able to show that when fully fit I’m capable of playing a key part.”

Wickham has scored 10 goals for Palace in 42 appearances since joining from Sunderland in August 2015 in an £8million deal.

- Press Association