Why was Toby Alderweireld’s Spurs badge missing on his shirt against Liverpool?

The badge is the most important part of any football shirt, so when it’s missing it’s hard not to notice.

And that was certainly the case when Toby Alderweireld took to the field to play for Tottenham against Liverpool in a clash of the Premier League titans.

The Spurs centre-back, who is recognised as one of the best in the division, was pictured defending against Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino with the score 0-0, but something wasn’t right about the image.

It's been a lively start at Wembley from both sides Still Spurs 0-0 Liverpool (23mins)#TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/c9e27aD5GQ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 15, 2018

Where is Tottenham’s famous cockerel badge?

Is it just me or does Toby Alderweireld jersey not have a #Spurs badge? #LFC #EarlyKO — Jamie Campbell (@j_campbell77) September 15, 2018

Sorry why has Alderweireld not got the Tottenham badge on his shirt hahaha — Harvey (@HarveyLawrence8) September 15, 2018

It’s definitely not there, unless the kit manufacturers accidentally stitched it on the inside of the shirt…

Hang on a minute, why hasn’t Alderweireld got the badge on his kit?🧐 #TOTLIV — Luke (@LukeJC) September 15, 2018

After a 2-1 defeat it’s probably the last thing on Spurs fans’ minds, but answers will be required at some stage.

- Press Association