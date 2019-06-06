Who will win the Women’s World Cup?

Megan Campbell, Stephanie Roche and Méabh De Búrca tell Dave Donnelly who they think will win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Megan Campbell (Ireland and Manchester City left-back)

“I’m going to sit on the fence in terms of who I think is going to win the tournament because I’ve got a lot of teammates and friends playing, but I think England will perform well on the big stage. They’ve done well in the past year, and their profile will be increased because of Phil Neville as manager. I think USA and France will be other huge threats also. Another team to watch are Scotland. I think they’re quite similar to us (Ireland) in terms of their desire and their strength while Jamaica may upset a few teams as well.”

Stephanie Roche (Ireland striker and RTÉ pundit)

“I think England could win it. They’ve got a good mix of youth and experience and they have the right set-up behind them. They came third in the last tournament and they’ve won the She Believes Cup, so maybe that’s given them a little taste of victory.

"Fran Kirby had a great World Cup the last time around. She was being called ‘the female Messi’ so it will be interesting to see if she can keep that up. I also think that Australia has a great squad. Sam Kerr is one of the best players in the world and the squad are quite strong all-around. It’s funny, I’ve probably seen more about Kerr on Instagram and social media than I have on TV so I’m really looking forward to seeing her playing live. I think the likes of Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan [for the USA] are players that will be very influential.”

Méabh De Búrca (Former Ireland and current Galway defender)

“It’s a great opportunity for the women’s game and, hopefully, by the end of the tournament, those world-class players will be household names. I played with and against — mainly against — a lot of the players. France are the team to beat.

"I played against their captain Amandine Henry and Eugénie Le Sommer. Brilliant players, in some of the toughest sides I played against. The USA are worth looking out for, Alex Morgan is just one of their stars and they’re stacked with talent. I’m going to say France for the tournament and Le Sommer as player of the tournament. My second choice would be the USA and Alex Morgan.”