Who will step into Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are looking for a new icon following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

New coach Julen Lopetegui has stressed the need for a top team spirit but there will be no shortage of stars jostling for the vacancy.

Here, Press Association Sport casts its eye over five of the most likely candidates to replace the irreplaceable Portuguese playmaker.

Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio must find greater consistency (Nick Potts/PA)

The young striker has been with Real since 2014 and now is his chance to step up to the plate. Asensio is sharp and fleet-footed and has scored a number of noteable goals in the past. But the big question remains whether he can attain the required consistency to come close to stepping into Ronaldo’s shoes.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale aims to build on his heroic final exploits (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale’s stunning performance in the Champions League final was seen by some as a glorious send-off. But Bale is still at the Bernabeu and will be given his chance to shine by new boss Lopetegui. Freed from the constraints of feeding his illustrious number seven, the Welshman could be set to seize his chance.

Isco

Isco, right, will be given his shot by Real’s new boss (Peter Byrne/PA)

The attacking midfielder certainly got himself in Lopetegui’s good books by returning early for the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. And the signs are that Lopetegui is set to resist the temptation to return to the transfer market and put his faith in the young star.

Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez needs to find the net (Adam Davy/PA)

The 27-year-old has spent much of his Real Madrid career in the shadows but can expect to get his chance to shine in the new post-Ronaldo era. But if he wants to rise to top-billing he will have to score more than the single goal he managed during the entirety of Real’s victorious Champions League campaign.

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior could be Real’s next superstar (Nick Wass/AP)

The young Brazilian could be the next Galactico in waiting – but Real fans may have to be a little patient. Vinicius arrives with rave reviews from his time in his homeland and expressed his faith in Lopetegui – who is likely to gradually ease him into the first team in order to maximise his exciting potential.

- Press Association