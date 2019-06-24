News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Who will replace Rafael Benitez at Newcastle?

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 02:49 PM

Newcastle have begun their search for a new manager after announcing that Rafael Benitez will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Benitez, 59, has spent just over three years in charge at St James’ Park since replacing Steve McClaren in March 2016.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the possible contenders to replace the Spaniard.

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was considered for the Arsenal job (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Rangers, Everton and Arsenal midfielder Arteta has been learning his trade as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City since 2016 and was strongly linked to the vacancy at Arsenal following Arsene Wenger’s departure before Unai Emery was appointed.

Eddie Howe

Howe has enjoyed tremendous success on a limited budget at Bournemouth, a quality which could make him attractive to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley.

Rafa Benitez to leave Newcastle when contract expires on June 30

Whether he would want to make the move north following an unsuccessful spell at Burnley remains to be seen.

Garry Monk

Garry Monk left Birmingham earlier this month (Nigel French/PA)
Monk is available following his sacking by Birmingham, where he kept the club in the Sky Bet Championship last season despite a deduction of nine points for a breach of the Football League’s profitability and sustainability rules. Has managed four clubs in little more than five years.

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been out of the game since leaving Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mourinho would be the high-profile appointment many Newcastle fans appear to crave, but whether he would be willing to work with a limited budget under Ashley is up for debate. Currently enjoying time away from football following his sacking by Manchester United.

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton led Newcastle to the Championship title in 2010 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sacked by Brighton despite keeping the club in the Premier League, Hughton has experience of working under Ashley before, leading Newcastle to the Championship title in 2010 but then being sacked in December that year with the club 11th in the top flight.

- Press Association

