Who will end up in tears after the emotional final?

In the interests of generating nuggets of shareable online content, as is the modern parlance, the Virgin Media Sport Twitter feed regularly puts out little chunks of video — goals, bizarre incidents, dollops of punditry, etc.

The current top three most-viewed clips in reverse order are as follows: at number three is Brian Kerr’s little jig of delight while watching Tottenham beat Ajax in the Champions League semi-final, which reintroduced the phrase “ye little dixie” into the lexicon; second most popular was Graeme Souness forcefully insisting that desire was more important than tactics in football, which included that most cherished punditry trope, the thrown pen; and topping the charts with a whopping 650,000 views was a clip of a Schalke fan walking while balancing a pint on his head.

This data may or may not be revealing about what drives the modern mind. What does the Schalke pint man say about us as a society? Has he revealed inner truths about pint transportation? Do we need to have a conversation about how we carry our pints?