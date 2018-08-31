Who will Celtic face in the Europa League group stage?

Celtic have made their way into the Europa League after missing out on a third successive Champions League group stage appearance.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will line-up in Group B of Europe’s second-tier club tournament.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the teams the Hoops will have to overcome to remain in Europe past Christmas.

Who are they?

Our European adventure continues... ✈️ 🇦🇹 @RedBullSalzburg 🇩🇪 @DieRotenBullen 🇳🇴 @RBKfotball Confirmation of the teams we will face in Group B of the @EuropaLeague. Dates, kick-off times and ticket info to follow later. #UELdraw Who are you excited to face, Celts? 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ba9po1DFEI — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 31, 2018

Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg came out of pot one, and they are joined by Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, who are also associated with the energy drink manufacturer, and Norwegian title holders Rosenborg.

How did they qualify?

We lift our heads, lick our wounds & get back to the work we love, no matter how tough it is. We start now, the day after. pic.twitter.com/3C6aQJ0Iie — RM (@ReneMaric) August 30, 2018

Salzburg dropped into the Europa League after losing their Champions League play-off to Red Star Belgrade, despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 25 minutes left of their home second leg. Leipzig came through three rounds of Europa League qualifiers, while Rosenborg were dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers by Celtic but went on to beat Cork and then Shkendija to take their place in the Europa group stage.

Danger men

Emil Forsberg, right, will be a threat for RB Leipzig (Tim Goode/PA)

Israel striker Moanes Dabour has scored four goals in five league games for Salzburg this year and four in four in the Champions League qualifiers. Germany striker Timo Werner and Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg will play key roles for Leipzig, while former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has been among the goals for Rosenborg this season.

When are the fixtures?

The Europa League fixtures have been confirmed. Celtic start at home to Rosenborg, Arsenal host Vorskla, Rangers head to Villarreal & PAOK welcome Chelsea pic.twitter.com/gZr83Fjzsj — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 31, 2018

September 20: Celtic v Rosenborg (8pm)

October 4: Salzburg v Celtic (5.55pm)

October 25: Leipzig v Celtic (5.55pm)

November 8: Celtic v Leipzig (8pm)

November 29: Rosenborg v Celtic (5.55pm)

December 13: Celtic v Salzburg (8pm)

- Press Association