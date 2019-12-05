News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Who could replace Marco Silva at Everton?
By Press Association
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 08:26 PM

Marco Silva’s departure leaves Everton looking for their fourth permanent manager in the last three and a half years.

In that period under-23 boss David Unsworth has also twice taken charge on a caretaker basis, with Duncan Ferguson now doing so after Silva’s departure.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the candidates to replace Silva at Goodison Park.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham after a disappointing start to the season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham after a disappointing start to the season (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Less than six months after leading his side to the Champions League final, Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham after a poor start to the Premier League season. The decision did not go down well with many Spurs fans and the 47-year-old Argentinian is sure to be in high demand if he wants to make a swift return to management.

David Moyes

David Moyes previously spent 11 years as Everton manager (Daniel Hambury/PA)
David Moyes previously spent 11 years as Everton manager (Daniel Hambury/PA)

The return of the Scotsman would be a sentimental and practical approach – he is currently out of work – but not one in keeping with the club’s plans for a more progressive outlook. Working under director of football Marcel Brands would probably not appeal to Moyes.

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe’s brand of football would be welcomed at Goodison Park (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Eddie Howe’s brand of football would be welcomed at Goodison Park (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Howe’s brand of attractive, attacking football would tick the box in terms of style at Goodison Park. Fans may question how much of an upgrade he would be and Howe would have to express a desire to leave a club with which he has an long-term affinity.

Mikel Arteta

Former midfielder Mikel Arteta remains a fan favourite (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Former midfielder Mikel Arteta remains a fan favourite (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A fan favourite but a romantic contender based on the Spaniard’s six-year stint as a player at the club – which included scoring one of the goals the last time they won a Merseyside derby, in 2010 – and his association with Pep Guardiola. Arteta is a highly-rated coach at Manchester City but has no managerial experience and may also have one eye on succeeding Guardiola at the Etihad.

Erik Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag would provide a Dutch connection with director of football Marcel Brands (Adam Davy/PA)
Erik Ten Hag would provide a Dutch connection with director of football Marcel Brands (Adam Davy/PA)

The Ajax manager won an army of fans with the football played by his side which came within seconds of reaching the Champions League final last season. Would be comfortable working in a director of football set-up which is more common in Holland.

Phil Neville

Phil Neville has been linked with a Goodison Park return (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Phil Neville has been linked with a Goodison Park return (Ian Hodgson/PA)

The former Toffees utility man impressed with his approach in leading England’s Women to a World Cup semi-final in the summer but has struggled to rediscover that form since. Unproven in league football after a brief, tough spell as assistant coach at Valencia.

David MoyesEddie HoweErik Ten HagMarco SilvaMikel ArtetaPhil NevilleEverton

